EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Region umpire, CAT scan technologist Michelle DeRosa joins frontline of pandemic

When you're in the radiology department and the emergency room, and someone comes in, you just have to treat everyone like they do have COVID-19 because you're not going to know until a few days later if they've tested positive or not.

When I entered the medical field, I never thought that supplies, that I've used on a daily basis and didn't even think twice about, would be unavailable. I never thought there'd be a shortage of masks and gowns and protective equipment. I never would have thought that the general public would make a run on items so much so that it would make it hard for me to do my job. I never would have thought that.

I try not to think about all of the things that could happen, just do my job as best as I can and as best as I was taught and trust that that's going to work. If you're an experienced hospital worker, you've dealt with SARS and some tuberculosis outbreaks and what not, and when something pops up you just think, 'Yeah, OK whatever. It's probably just another thing.' But when this came around, everyone was dead serious about it because it is so contagious, and I took it so seriously.