EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Region umpire, CAT scan technologist Michelle DeRosa joins frontline of pandemic
Michelle DeRosa (as told)

Michelle DeRosa, left, works as a softball umpire plus basketball and volleyball official. She is also a CAT scan technologist at LaPorte Hospital and has been working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

 James Boyd

Region softball umpire Michelle DeRosa (LaFreniere), as told to James Boyd

My sleep schedule has actually changed for the better, because usually before the pandemic, I would be up until midnight or 1 a.m. working on things for the Lake County Athletic Officials Association — scheduling umpires, filling in slots, returning emails from athletic directors, and now when I come home from work at LaPorte Hospital, I don't have anywhere to go.

I mean, I have not been home this much in years. I usually have something every night after work, whether it's a game or a meeting or observing an official, working a game, mentoring, there's always something. To come home straight from work and not have anything to do to is the weirdest feeling in the world. Not having to return a thousand emails and schedule umpires, it's just weird. I can't even describe how odd it is to come home and it be so quiet and not have anything to do.

Female Region officials hope to recruit more women, overall referees into IHSAA

As for my job at the hospital, I have been working in the medical field since I was 16 years old. I used to work summers where my mother worked because she is also in the medical field. Actually, I followed in her footsteps into the radiology program. So during the summer time, I would go to work with her as a volunteer, and I ended up getting a job out of school in the radiology program where she worked when I was 17. So for over 30 years, I've been in the business.

I'm a CAT scan technologist, so pretty much on the frontline of the coronavirus. Anytime anyone comes to the emergency room, we're going to see them in radiology. It's unique because every patient that walks through the door, at one point or another, we will see them in radiology. For some doctors and nurses, that's not always the case. They don't always see them, but we see everyone eventually. 

I'm full time so I work five days a pay period, and I work every third weekend. Seven a.m. to 3 p.m. is my scheduled time, and I'm usually up by 5:15 a.m., and I try to get out of the house by 6 a.m. so I can be a little early and prepare for the day. And then I'm also on call as soon as I leave in the afternoon until the next day at 7 a.m. So, I'm pretty much tethered to the place. I spend about 200 hours every two weeks being on call.

Before COVID-19, we would just run over and grab a patient and bring them to the CAT scan department and take a scan. But now, we're very, very careful. We run through their history and determine if they've been in isolation of not. And even if they're not put in isolation formally, we're taking a lot of precautions. If they're in documented isolation, we have to put on all of our protective gear before even entering the room. That includes a head covering, an eye covering, a face shield, an N95 mask and a gown that goes over all of your clothes. We even have to put our hair up in a bonnet, so it takes some time to get ready for a patient, and then when you're done it takes a long time to take all of that stuff off and clean up. The scans are taking a lot longer, but we're taking a lot of precautions to make sure we're safe.

Michelle DeRosa -- LaPorte Hospital (pandemic)

Michelle DeRosa, who is also a member of the Lake County Athletic Officials Association, has been working in the medical field for over 30 years.

When you're in the radiology department and the emergency room, and someone comes in, you just have to treat everyone like they do have COVID-19 because you're not going to know until a few days later if they've tested positive or not.

When I entered the medical field, I never thought that supplies, that I've used on a daily basis and didn't even think twice about, would be unavailable. I never thought there'd be a shortage of masks and gowns and protective equipment. I never would have thought that the general public would make a run on items so much so that it would make it hard for me to do my job. I never would have thought that.

I try not to think about all of the things that could happen, just do my job as best as I can and as best as I was taught and trust that that's going to work. If you're an experienced hospital worker, you've dealt with SARS and some tuberculosis outbreaks and what not, and when something pops up you just think, 'Yeah, OK whatever. It's probably just another thing.' But when this came around, everyone was dead serious about it because it is so contagious, and I took it so seriously.

Once the kids started to stay home from school and the IHSAA boys basketball tournament was postponed and eventually canceled, I knew we weren't going to have a spring season. Everyone was hoping for the best, thinking maybe they can come back in May for a shortened season. But even then, I knew there was no way they were going to be able to do it. I honestly felt empty because high school sports is a huge part of my life. It probably takes up three quarters of my life and takes up more time than my actual work does.

I'm completely dedicated to our athletes and our officials association, and then also in the summer I'm a Little League volunteer. I have my fingers crossed that that season is going to take place, but this has left me feeling really empty. The members of my association and my fellow umpires, they're my family, and to not be able to see your family, it uproots your whole mental state. It really does.

I think of the kids that are three-sport athletes, and I'm a three-sport official. I do volleyball, I do basketball and I do softball. But softball is my main sport and my passion. It's just heartbreaking. There were quite a few of us in line to umpire the state finals, and for us that's like losing our season, as well.

When all of this passes and I finally umpire that first game back, I anticipate that I'll have the same excitement and nervousness that I had when I went our there for that Crown Point vs. Lake Central sectional final last year. I think I'll be nervous, and I think I'll just examine my surroundings.

But I'll also be so very lucky that I am able to do what I love, and I will be so happy for the kids.

Editor's note

How are Region athletes, coaches and officials coping with their unexpected time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic? In an occasional series, they’ll be telling us what they’re up to.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

