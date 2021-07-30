Extra Mile combines running with other activities at races

Sometimes how you finish isn’t as important as just participating.

And sometimes it’s about other things.

The Extra Mile Fitness Company is holding a series of non-competitive events without timing or standings, but with other things offered along the way.

On Wednesday night, the first of the brew run series of free 3-mile fun walk/runs was sponsored by Altra Footwear and Main Street Taphouse in Chesterton.

“We do things like this throughout the year,” Extra Mile co-owner Todd Henderlong said. “In May, we did one with a few local wineries. Now we are doing a series of these fun runs from local tap houses and breweries.”

In addition to a free jaunt and brews from a different establishment, there are also giveaways and bonus items. Sharon Tragesser won a free pair of shoes from race sponsor Altra Footwear, and new to the brew runs this year is an Extra Mile thermo mug for $10 with a sticker from each run that can be added to the glass.