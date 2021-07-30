 Skip to main content
Extra Mile combines running with other activities at races
alert urgent
LOCAL RUNNING

Sharon Tragesser

Sharon Tragesser, left, is presented a pair of shoes from Altra Footwear by Julie Wiemerslage, a tech rep for Altra.

 Provided by Heather Henderlong

Sometimes how you finish isn’t as important as just participating.

And sometimes it’s about other things.

The Extra Mile Fitness Company is holding a series of non-competitive events without timing or standings, but with other things offered along the way.

On Wednesday night, the first of the brew run series of free 3-mile fun walk/runs was sponsored by Altra Footwear and Main Street Taphouse in Chesterton.

“We do things like this throughout the year,” Extra Mile co-owner Todd Henderlong said. “In May, we did one with a few local wineries. Now we are doing a series of these fun runs from local tap houses and breweries.”

In addition to a free jaunt and brews from a different establishment, there are also giveaways and bonus items. Sharon Tragesser won a free pair of shoes from race sponsor Altra Footwear, and new to the brew runs this year is an Extra Mile thermo mug for $10 with a sticker from each run that can be added to the glass.

“As part of our mission to the community, we want to provide fun events for all abilities to come together to run and walk and have fun,” Extra Mile co-owner Heather Henderlong said. “The whole idea is to introduce people to a great running/walking community, support another local business and share what Extra Mile has to offer. The vendor typically brings some door prizes and allows participants to try their products.”

Two more of the fun brew runs are coming up in August. On Aug. 11, Mizuno and Ironwood Brewery in Valparaiso will be the sponsors, while on Aug. 25 it will be Saucony and Wings Etc. in Valparaiso. Each fun run starts at 6:30 p.m.

Of course, to participate in the brewery tasting, you must be 21 years or older with a photo ID. For more details or to register for the runs, visit the Upcoming Events tab on thtiming.com.

Local race results

The annual Pierogi Stumble 5K returned to Whiting on July 22 as part of the Pierogi Fest after a year off due to the pandemic.

Isaac Sytsma of Highland edged out a win with a time of 16 minutes, 20 seconds, which was about two seconds quicker than Hammond’s Steven Bugarin. It’s the third time Bugarin has finished runner-up in a race this year. Natalie Krause of Valparaiso won the overall female division in 21:34.1.

On July 24, Brian Flynn of Mechanicsville, Virginia, won the 4H 4 Mile Hustle at the Porter County Fairgrounds with a time of 20:19.8. Valparaiso High School graduate Nikolas Jeftich was second. The top female runner was Stephanie Flynn of Ashland, Virginia.

In the Uptown Social 5K in Michigan City on Thursday night, Reid Gulstrom of Collierville, Tennessee, was first with 19:31.4, while Samuel Arzumanian of Munster was runner-up. Stephanie Burkholder of Goshen was the top female in 22:26.8.

This week’s schedule

At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the eighth race in the Race the Region series with the PR 5K at Dogwood Park in Chesterton. The event’s name fits with the flat-and-fast course to provide a great opportunity to run your personal record.

On Aug. 7, the sixth-annual Nick Schultz Live, Love, Give 5K will take place in Lowell. The race honors the memory of the former Lowell football player and Merrillville police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2014. Proceeds from the race go towards the Lowell Athletic Booster Club and the Nick Schultz Memorial Scholarship. In honor of Schultz’s football number 58, the finish line will be on the pseudo “58-yard-line” of the football field and there will be a special 58th-place finisher award.

For details or to sign up for either race, visit the Upcoming Events tab on thtiming.com.

