Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on NFL games

Falcons Ridley Suspended Football

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley makes a catch during training camp on Aug. 9, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. 

 AP File Photo

Falcons' Ridley suspended for '22 for betting: For endangering the integrity of the sport by betting on games, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for at least the next season. Ridley won't play in 2022 and there is no guarantee for the NFL future of the player who had been expected to be the Falcons' top target for quarterback Matt Ryan. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Ridley after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry "through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season." The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley was placed on the non-football illness list following Week 8 last season, which ended Nov. 1. Ridley wrote on his Twitter account on Monday "I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem." Ridley defended himself in another tweet when he said "If you know me you know my character." A league investigation uncovered no evidence inside information was used or that any game was compromised by Ridley's betting, Goodell's announcement said. Nor was there evidence suggesting Falcons coaches, players or staff were aware of Ridley's betting activity.

Colts' Doyle retires: Longtime Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring, the team announced Monday. The 31-year-old Doyle played all 131 games of his nine-year career with his hometown team. He caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, making two Pro Bowls. Among Colts tight ends, Doyle ranks third all-time in receptions, fifth in yards receiving and fourth in TD catches. After graduating from Indianapolis Cathedral High School, the former ball boy for the NBA's Indiana Pacers took the only FBS scholarship offer he had — from Western Kentucky. Doyle played in the 2013 Senior Bowl but was undrafted. He signed with the Tennessee Titans, who released him late that summer. Indianapolis claimed Doyle off waivers, and he never left.

Valpo adds four-star recruit: Moira Silva of Houston (Texas) Tennis Academy has committed to Valparaiso. Silva is a four-star prospect, according to Tennis Recruiting Network.

State No. 1 Chesterton channels 'underdog' mentality, wins fifth sectional title
State No. 1 Chesterton channels 'underdog' mentality, wins fifth sectional title

  • Sam Beishuizen
  • Updated
"We still have people hating on the fact that we’re a No. 1 team from Northwest Indiana and like the Indy schools or whatever think they can just run all over Northwest Indiana teams."

PHOTOS: Chesterton and Portage meet for a 4A boys basketball sectional
PHOTOS: Chesterton and Portage meet for a 4A boys basketball sectional

  • Updated
DAC rivals meet with a sectional championship on the line

Brandon Trilli leads Munster to sectional championship over Lake Central
Brandon Trilli leads Munster to sectional championship over Lake Central

  • David P. Funk
  • Updated
ST. JOHN — Nights like Saturday are what got Brandon Trilli excited when he moved to Munster from Arizona.

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Munster for Class 4A boys basketball sectional
PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Munster for Class 4A boys basketball sectional

  • Updated
Lake Central and Munster play for a sectional title

Bishop Noll wins first sectional title since 2016
Bishop Noll wins first sectional title since 2016

  • Paul Honeycutt
  • Updated
WHITING — Angel Alvarez was challenged before the game while he was warming up.

State contender 21st Century beats Marquette for seventh sectional title
State contender 21st Century beats Marquette for seventh sectional title

  • Chris Breach
  • Updated
KOUTS — Marquette looked to cut into 21st Century's eight-point lead, but Lemetrius Williams secured a steal and pushed to Roy Cast for an emp…

PHOTOS: 21st Century and Marquette play for Kouts boys basketball sectional
PHOTOS: 21st Century and Marquette play for Kouts boys basketball sectional

  • John J. Watkins
  • Updated
Marquette and 21st Century meet in a Class A sectional championship

Lighthouse clinches first sectional championship with win over Calumet
Lighthouse clinches first sectional championship with win over Calumet

  • Jakub Rudnik Times Correspondent
  • Updated
“We’re going to forever be the first people to do it. Whenever we come back or whatever, we can say we were the first program to cut down the nets.”

PHOTOS: Calumet and Lighthouse play for 3A boys basketblal sectional
PHOTOS: Calumet and Lighthouse play for 3A boys basketblal sectional

  • John Luke
  • Updated
Calumet and Lighthouse meet for a sectional title

