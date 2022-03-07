Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on NFL games

PRO FOOTBALL
Falcons' Ridley suspended for '22 for betting: For endangering the integrity of the sport by betting on games, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for at least the next season. Ridley won't play in 2022 and there is no guarantee for the NFL future of the player who had been expected to be the Falcons' top target for quarterback Matt Ryan. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Ridley after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry "through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season." The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley was placed on the non-football illness list following Week 8 last season, which ended Nov. 1. Ridley wrote on his Twitter account on Monday "I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem." Ridley defended himself in another tweet when he said "If you know me you know my character." A league investigation uncovered no evidence inside information was used or that any game was compromised by Ridley's betting, Goodell's announcement said. Nor was there evidence suggesting Falcons coaches, players or staff were aware of Ridley's betting activity.
Colts' Doyle retires: Longtime Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring, the team announced Monday. The 31-year-old Doyle played all 131 games of his nine-year career with his hometown team. He caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, making two Pro Bowls. Among Colts tight ends, Doyle ranks third all-time in receptions, fifth in yards receiving and fourth in TD catches. After graduating from Indianapolis Cathedral High School, the former ball boy for the NBA's Indiana Pacers took the only FBS scholarship offer he had — from Western Kentucky. Doyle played in the 2013 Senior Bowl but was undrafted. He signed with the Tennessee Titans, who released him late that summer. Indianapolis claimed Doyle off waivers, and he never left.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Valpo adds four-star recruit: Moira Silva of Houston (Texas) Tennis Academy has committed to Valparaiso. Silva is a four-star prospect, according to Tennis Recruiting Network.
