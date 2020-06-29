Fans, players will be expected to wear masks at Oilmen games

WHITING — The game day experience will be different for both fans and players when the Northwest Indiana Oilmen open their Midwest Collegiate League season this weekend in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're encouraging fans to wear masks to the ballpark," Oilmen owner Don Popravak said Monday. "Players (also) will wear them when they come off the field and are on the bench.
"It's just an added level of safety."
There will be fewer fans at Oil City Stadium, at least at the outset of a season that starts at 6:10 p.m. Saturday against the Minutemen.
Popravak said ticket sales will be capped at 250 per game at the 1,110-capacity stadium.
"We're going to reevaluate that as the season goes on," he said.
Enough fixed seats will be taken out of circulation to allow for social distancing, and fans on the lawn will be asked to practice that as well.
To prevent fans from jostling each other before and after games, all will enter at the 117th Street gate and leave via the left-field end of the concourse. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park for fans and players.
With Popravak and his staff have been sorting out the logistics of playing baseball as Indiana gradually reopens, the Oilmen have been working out several times a week at Oil City Stadium. First-year manager Chris Cunningham expects to have his entire roster on hand by Thursday. That will be crucial as players work their way back to game shape after being idle since at least mid-March.
"There's a certain degree of rust on everybody," Popravak said. "What we've tried to do is knock off that surface rust."
When the games start, expect lots of substitutions, like MLB spring training games in Florida and Arizona.
"Thirty pitches, get out, rotate hitters throughout the lineup," Popravak said.
"It's been an offseason like no other. The basic concern is that the players stay healthy. They played eight to 15 games, then went home for months. No one is expecting them to come back in midseason form."
