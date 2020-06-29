Fans, players will be expected to wear masks at Oilmen games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — The game day experience will be different for both fans and players when the Northwest Indiana Oilmen open their Midwest Collegiate League season this weekend in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're encouraging fans to wear masks to the ballpark," Oilmen owner Don Popravak said Monday. "Players (also) will wear them when they come off the field and are on the bench.

"It's just an added level of safety."

There will be fewer fans at Oil City Stadium, at least at the outset of a season that starts at 6:10 p.m. Saturday against the Minutemen.

Popravak said ticket sales will be capped at 250 per game at the 1,110-capacity stadium.

"We're going to reevaluate that as the season goes on," he said.

Enough fixed seats will be taken out of circulation to allow for social distancing, and fans on the lawn will be asked to practice that as well.

To prevent fans from jostling each other before and after games, all will enter at the 117th Street gate and leave via the left-field end of the concourse. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park for fans and players.