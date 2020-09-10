FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 1

SIT: Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers: This isn’t to say he won’t get a few touches in his Tampa Bay debut, but Ronald Jones will get the bulk of the snaps against a Saints defense that was sixth best in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing runners in 2019. Only three other teams allowed fewer rushing yards last season than New Orleans, so unless the options are thin, it’s best to keep Fournette sidelined.

START: Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Saints: With the Bucs putting their focus on WR Michael Thomas and RB Alvin Kamara, Sanders should thrive in his New Orleans debut. Tampa Bay had the worst points per game average against opposing wide receivers in 2019 while also allowing the most targets per game to opposing wideouts. Translation: Sanders belongs in your lineup.

SIT: DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins: It’s a given that Parker will be shadowed by Pats All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore, who allowed a paltry 44.3 QB rating when thrown at last season. Parker averaged 17.1 yards per catch against New England in 2019, yet will be hard-pressed to duplicate that total against a defender who allowed just 11.7 yards per reception against him last year