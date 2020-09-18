FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One week into the fantasy football season tends to bring premature panic along with some excessive celebration, especially when it comes to a sleeper pick that delivered.

While most fantasy owners tend to keep a level head about their Week 1 results, fine-tuning a roster for Week 2 isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Come late Monday night, some trends will be in place, enabling fantasy owners to properly separate the proverbial wheat from the chaff. Though early, Week 2 will feel like a make or break vibe for some players (see Wentz, Carson).

START: Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons: The Cowboys didn’t allow a passing touchdown in Week 1 but did allow a league-worst 13.8 yards per completion. That’s potential trouble against Ryan, who comes off a 454-yard effort in Week 1 loss and will use WRs Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage upon a suspect Dallas secondary.

SIT: Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles: Three interceptions, a 57.1 percent completion rate and being sacked eight times in the loss to the Washington Football Team far offset how sharp Wentz looked early. A makeshift offensive line doesn’t bode well for Wentz’s chance for a quick bounce-back, not with Aaron Donald and the Rams' front line coming to Philly.