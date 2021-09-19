Fields takes over for injured Dalton, Bears beat Bengals

Dalton was in for the next drive, before Fields led Chicago's final one of the half. Dalton took some warmup throws at halftime, but did not return to the game.

Coach Matt Nagy said Dalton was available in an emergency. He also said he was "pretty sure" Dalton did not have a serious ACL injury, though the quarterback was to be examined more in the next few days.

But would Dalton start if he's able or Fields?

"I'm not gonna get into any of that," Nagy said.

The Bears were up 20-3 before Burrow threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. Fields then got intercepted at the Chicago 25 by Logan Wilson, who returned it to the 7. Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a 7-yard TD on the next play, cutting it to 20-17 with 3:39 remaining. But the Bears hung on for their third straight win over Cincinnati (1-1).

Fields, who was in on five plays in the opener, completed just 6 of 13 passes. The No. 11 overall draft pick also ran for 31 yards.

"I'm just anxious to see what I messed up on and what I have to do better," Fields said. "I didn't play well in my eyes."

If he's the starter?

"I'll be prepared," Fields said.