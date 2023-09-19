Contrary to what I promised, thanks to extenuating circumstances, the follow-up to last week’s column regarding head injuries will have to wait.

Those extenuating circumstances occurred on the artificial turf at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey last Monday night. I was unable to watch the start of the Jets’ season opener with the Bills but the texts and X (formerly Twitter) messages were pouring in regarding Aaron Rodgers and the nature of his injury before I returned home.

Was it a high ankle sprain or torn Achilles tendon?

Given his age and that he had strained the same calf during organized team activities in late May, I was fearful of the latter. The video analyses that were popping up all over social media supported that conclusion.

All of former Bear Leonard Floyd’s weight came down on the bent over Rodgers as he attempted to push off with his left foot and break free from the Bills defensive end. Furthermore, Rodgers’ age (39) is prime time for Achilles tears among athletes.

With that relatively recent history for a calf strain, should Rodgers have been out there at all?

According to a letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine published in September 2017, Danish researchers compared starting rehabilitation for a calf strain two days post-injury to waiting until nine days after the injury. Those who started within 48 hours of the injury were able to return to sport — pain-free and without any greater risk of re-injury — three weeks sooner than those who waited until day nine. The study’s fine print is worth noting. Those three weeks were the difference between 62 days and 83 days for the average time to return to sport after a calf strain.

Those numbers are averages but by all indications, the Jets started rehabilitation on Rodgers immediately and a two-month recovery would have had him well by the end of July. One wonders, though, if Rodgers had an MRI immediately after he was injured and again after he was presumably well.

Still, Rodgers probably should not have been out there at all given the protection he had in front of him. While his previous history of calf woes did not necessarily guarantee future injury, a 39-year-old quarterback being protected by a 38-year-old left tackle, Duane Brown, almost certainly did. Supposedly, the Jets offense had been tailor-made for their new quarterback. At the skill positions, perhaps, but not among an offensive line that ended last Monday night with a 30% -win rate on passing plays, worst in the NFL in Week 1.

In the aftermath, none of those factors have received much blame. Instead the NFLPA pointed its collective finger at artificial turf and the media have jumped on board. The NFL insists that injury rates on artificial surfaces are no worse than on natural grass. To make that claim, they rely on a study of the 2021 and part of the 2022 seasons. Sorry, data from a season-and-a-half in one league does not a study make.

A study published online in 2018 in the American Journal of Sport Medicine (AJSM) supports the NFLPA's claims, finding a 16% higher rate of all leg injuries on NFL synthetic surfaces between 2012 and 2016 but 31% higher for non-contact injuries and 55% higher specifically at the knee and 83% higher at the foot and ankle. Studies of collegiate and high school soccer and football players have produced similar results regarding phony surfaces and grass.

Lower extremity joint injuries occur more frequently on artificial turf because, when a player stops and pivots on his foot, his cleats catch in the playing surface, so he won’t slip. On grass, the fibers and underlying dirt will tear and usually give way. On an artificial surface the sand and ground-up rubber may fly out, yet the green fibers will not yield. However, all too often, something else — ligament and/or tendon — does.

So, is there any hope that Rodgers will return? While all sorts of data predicted his injury, there is equally ample evidence that favors his comeback.

A study published last month in Foot and Ankle Specialist of NFL skill players found that 57% were able to return from Achilles tears suffered between the 2009 and 2015 seasons. Tight ends had the highest rate at 71% and wide receivers were worst at only 38%. A similar investigation of all positions in the NFL, between 2010 and 2015, and published in 2017 in Foot & Ankle Orthopaedics, determined the return rate was 74%.

While his age may be working against him, Rodgers chose a surgeon who should give him an edge. Old friend Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the nationally renowned orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles did Rodgers’ surgery last week and managed the recovery of Rams running back Cam Akers from the same injury in 2021.

After tearing his right Achilles tendon on July 20 of that year, Akers returned for the last game of the regular season and continued performing in the playoffs. Routinely a season-ending injury, for ElAttrache’s patients injured early in the season, that is no longer necessarily the case.

According to the Los Angeles Times, ElAttrache reinforced the surgical repair to reduce the strain in the area of where the tendon tore. Thereafter, Akers was in the Rams training facility, able to bear weight sooner than normal, for multiple hours per day — not the one hour, 2-3 days per week that is typically allowed for physical therapy by insurers. The muscular atrophy that is typical with surgery and subsequent immobilization — and then takes months to reverse — was kept to a minimum.

Consequently, do not be entirely surprised to see Rodgers back on the field by playoff time if the Jets are able to qualify for the post-season without him.