With the Women’s World Cup underway, there have been no concussion-related controversies — yet.

FIFA moved to head off trouble prior to the tournament by appointing video concussion spotters for each match.

They will be looking for the six signs agreed upon by a panel of international experts: lying motionless, motor incoordination, impact seizure, tonic posturing (what Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa displayed with his hands when knocked out against the Bengals last fall), no protective action — floppy, and blank/vacant look. If the referee and sideline medical personnel miss a potential incident, the video spotters will call for the athlete to be checked.

In hopes of preventing such a call to the field, several participants have been seen wearing the Q collar.

In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration authorized its use for athletes age 13 and older. It is a device actually shaped like a C that is worn around the neck and supposedly offers some level of protection to the brain during contact sports. It works by putting light pressure on the veins in the neck, which in turn increases blood volume inside the brain — causing it to slightly expand — and thus decreases the ability of the brain to move or “slosh” when the head moves suddenly.

Multiple studies have shown that approximately three-quarters of athletes who wear the device throughout a season do not experience changes — evident on an advanced type of MRI — to deep structures of the brain that are associated with repeated sub-concussive blows to the head. Meanwhile, roughly three-quarters of athletes who do not wear the device do experience such worrisome alterations.

Consequently, the collar is not entirely effective. Nor are the manufacturers allowed to claim the device will prevent concussions, even though proponents — in one-on-one conversations — will strongly infer that it does.

I suspect the device would be more popular if it wasn’t for the resultant feeling of added pressure within the head that many athletes have noticed when trying it out.

At a sports medicine conference hosted by Emory University six years ago, I asked a lecturer — who was promoting the device — if the added pressure inside the skull increased the risk of a brain bleed or worse internal bleeding if a blood vessel were to rupture. He assured me that trials of the collar on animals demonstrated a reduced risk of any such catastrophe.

I was not entirely convinced.

However, the players currently competing in New Zealand and Australia seem to be entirely convinced of the ineffectiveness of headgear marketed to prevent concussion. I have yet to see any such headbands in the opening rounds. A literature review published online in Sports Health in May should have removed all doubt. Pooling multiple studies to look at over 6,000 soccer and rugby players, the analysis found that players in both sports who wore some type of protective head gear had exactly the same incidence of concussion as those who did not.

There is one simple step, though, that FIFA could take to significantly decrease the short and long-term dangers of head trauma in soccer. Stop heading the ball. According to a study published in 2015 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics, that simple step would reduce concussions on the pitch by at least a quarter to a third at the high school level.

More importantly, according to a study published online last week, also by JAMA, eliminating or significantly reducing heading in the game would ultimately make cognitive impairment far less likely among professional soccer players.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham queried 468 retired male English professional soccer players over the age of 45 by telephone. They asked the players if, during their careers, they headed the ball 0 to 5 times, 6 to 15 times or 15-plus times per match. They repeated the question regarding practices. They also conducted a battery of cognitive tests and inquired regarding concussion history and a physician diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

Much like the studies conducted at Boston University, this investigation found that there was no association between number of concussions and cognitive impairment or dementia. However, there was a correlation when a concussion involved memory loss.

As for the primary purpose of the study, the results offered no surprises. Heading the ball had a dose-related effect on cognition. Using those who headed the ball 0 to 5 times per match as a baseline, the researchers found that those who headed the ball in games 6 to 15 times were more than twice as likely to be cognitively impaired. Among the 15-plus group, the risk was more than three times greater. For those who headed the ball at the higher rates in both matches and practices, the increased risk was between four and five times greater.

Position played mattered, too, with goalies experiencing the least impairment.

While the study included only men, considering that women display a higher rate of and slower recovery from concussion, eliminating heading from soccer would benefit females, too. As for the longer-term effects of the sub-concussive trauma caused by heading, women are apparently not immune to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), now that the first woman professional athlete has been diagnosed.

Heather Anderson was an Australian rules footballer who died — a suspected suicide — at the age of 28 in November of last year and whose brain was examined by the Australian Sports Brain Bank. The results of the autopsy were published on June 30. Of note, hoping to avoid such an outcome, Anderson’s mother had insisted she wear a soft helmet in games – apparently to no effect.

Just as was indicated in May’s issue of Sports Health.

