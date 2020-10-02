FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7, 2020

Chatard 45, Merrillville 28, FINAL
Andrean 44, Munster 3, FINAL
Hanover Central 72, Bowman 22, FINAL
Chesterton 42, Lake Central 0, FINAL
LaPorte 24, Crown Point 14, FINAL
Griffith 22, Boone Grove 0, FINAL
Hobart 41, Kankakee Valley 17, FINAL
Lowell 27, Highland 7, FINAL
Michigan City 28, Portage 7, FINAL
River Forest 46, South Central 28, FINAL
West Side 36, EC Central 6, FINAL
Wheeler 56, Bishop Noll 20, FINAL
Delphi 14, North Newton 12 FINAL
Saturday's Schedule
Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
Calumet vs. Gibson Southern at Brownsburg, 5 p.m.
