FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7, 2020
FINAL: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7, 2020

Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Chatard 45, Merrillville 28, FINAL

Andrean 44, Munster 3, FINAL

Hanover Central 72, Bowman 22, FINAL

Chesterton 42, Lake Central 0, FINAL

LaPorte 24, Crown Point 14, FINAL

Griffith 22, Boone Grove 0, FINAL

Hobart 41, Kankakee Valley 17, FINAL

Lowell 27, Highland 7, FINAL

Michigan City 28, Portage 7, FINAL

River Forest 46, South Central 28, FINAL

West Side 36, EC Central 6, FINAL

Wheeler 56, Bishop Noll 20, FINAL

Delphi 14, North Newton 12 FINAL

Saturday's Schedule

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

Calumet vs. Gibson Southern at Brownsburg, 5 p.m.

The Times Football Top 10

