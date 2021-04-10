Final Times Boys Basketball Stats

Final Stats
(Minimum 10 games played)
Points
Player, school;Games;Points;PPG
Christopher Mantis, Lowell;22;624;28.4
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;612;27.8
Koron Davis, Bowman;22;574;26.1
Cole Wireman, Kouts;32;829;25.9
Donye Grant, Portage Christian;15;371;24.7
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;584;24.3
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;16;345;21.6
Reece Marrs, Hebron;23;474;20.6
Davarius Stewart, Lighthouse;16;318;19.9
Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;23;452;19.7
Nick Flesher, Andrean;18;351;19.5
Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;16;308;19.3
Ahmad Artis, Bishop Noll;11;208;18.9
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;19;360;18.9
Brandon Clark, Portage Christian;20;374;18.7
Travis Grayson, Chesterton;20;366;18.3
James Hernandez, Washington Township;22;403;18.3
Harold Woods, Hammond;20;363;18.2
Kyle Ross, Lake Central;19;346;18.2
Brit Harris, Marquette;26;463;17.8
Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;265;17.7
Shamar Mays, Lighthouse;16;280;17.5
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;25;435;17.4
Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;415;17.3
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;22;374;17.0
Cale Wireman, Kouts;32;537;16.8
Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;22;370;16.8
Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;24;390;16.3
Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;33;531;16.1
Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;17;272;16.0
Diandre Marshall, Whiting;19;304;16.0
Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;23;366;15.9
Brendan Carr, South Central;23;365;15.9
Julian Ellis, Westville;22;347;15.8
Luka Balac, Munster;24;372;15.5
Ty Smith, Crown Point;16;242;15.1
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;25;369;14.8
Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;34;490;14.4
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;18;258;14.3
Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;24;344;14.3
Evan Bush, Michigan City;19;270;14.2
Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;21;296;14.1
Kaden Manna, Marquette;25;353;14.1
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;24;329;13.7
Quimari Peterson, West Side;26;355;13.7
Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;20;272;13.6
Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;215;13.4
Griffin Moore, Hebron;23;305;13.3
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;35;463;13.2
Schaun Scott, Griffith;18;238;13.2
Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;23;302;13.1
Darrell Reed, Hammond;19;243;12.8
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;306;12.8
Gerald Bonaparte III, TF South;13;166;12.8
Reggie Abram, Hammond;16;203;12.7
Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;33;419;12.7
Takari Watson, Michigan City;19;240;12.6
AJ Dixon, Merrillville;18;225;12.5
Jalen Washington, West Side;26;325;12.5
Camden Scheidt, Highland;23;285;12.4
Jason Kobe, Marquette;22;266;12.1
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;16;189;11.8
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;270;11.7
Bryce Schaum, Munster;24;280;11.7
Christian Heffner, TF South;13;152;11.7
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;21;241;11.5
Cayden Vasko, Lowell;23;257;11.2
Lukas Balling, Marquette;23;251;10.9
Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;19;207;10.9
Ben Jones, Andrean;18;195;10.8
Judah Tolbert, Bowman;24;260;10.8
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;35;253;10.7
Lonzell French, EC Central;21;225;10.7
Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;22;230;10.5
Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;26;274;10.5
Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;11;115;10.5
Derrius Ross, EC Central;21;217;10.3
Oshawn Kelly, Lighthouse;16;164;10.3
Gary Lewis, Marquette;26;268;10.3
Colton Jones, Valparaiso;26;269;10.3
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;26;268;10.3
Jacari Phillips, Griffith;22;225;10.2
Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;204;10.2
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;322;10.1
Brady Glisic, South Central;22;223;10.1
Eric Martin, Calumet;19;190;10.0
Andru Levenson, Portage Christian;23;230;10.0
James Morgan, EC Central;21;207;9.9
Anton Winder, Lighthouse;16;155;9.7
Keontay Andrews, EC Central;20;192;9.6
Jerell Johnson, Calumet;19;181;9.5 '
Tyler Vanderwoude, Chesterton;22;210;9.5
Parker Kneifel, Kouts;32;303;9.5
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;19;181;9.5
Savon Harding, River Forest;15;143;9.5
Xavier Lewis, TF South;13;123;9.5
Rebounds
Player, school;Games;Rebounds;RPG
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;16;249;15.6
Kenny Pepper, Westville;22;195;12.5
Brendan Carr, South Central;23;251;10.9
Kaden Manna, Marquette;25;244;9.8
Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;20;193;9.7
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;213;9.7
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;22;209;9.5
Christopher Mantis, Lowell;22;208;9.5
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;25;231;9.2
Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;33;304;9.2
Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;137;9.1
Kyle Ross, Lake Central;19;168;8.8
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;35;299;8.5
Darrell Reed, Hammond;19;161;8.5
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;10;85;8.5
Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;21;168;8.0
Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;34;270;7.9
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;19;147;7.7
Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;24;182;7.6
Jake Oostman, Crown Point;16;122;7.6
Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;183;7.6
Koron Davis, Bowman;22;165;7.5
Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;150;7.5
Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;22;164;7.5
Harold Woods, Hammond;20;140;7.0
Carson Grabek, Wheeler;11;77;7.0
Keontay Andrews, EC Central;20;136;6.8
Parker Kneifel, Kouts;32;217;6.8
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;24;162;6.8
Julius Byrd, Hammond;20;134;6.7
Lukas Balling, Marquette;23;155;6.7
Evan Bush, Michigan City;19;128;6.7
Schaun Scott, Griffith;18;119;6.6
Judah Tolbert, Bowman;24;156;6.5
Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;17;108;6.4
Eric Martin, Calumet;19;121;6.4
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;21;135;6.4
Mason Nicholson, West Side;14;89;6.4
Fabian Salazar-Bernal, Hobart;12;76;6.3
Cayden Vasko, Lowell;23;142;6.2
Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;21;130;6.2
Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;26;160;6.2
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;147;6.1
Diandre Marshall, Whiting;19;116;6.1
Drew Murray, Boone Grove;25;151;6.0
Jalen Washington, West Side;26;155;6.0
Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;92;5.8
Camden Scheidt, Highland;23;132;5.7
Jeremiah Lovett, Munster;22;122;5.6
Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;31;174;5.6
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;175;5.5
Brady Glisic, South Central;22;120;5.5
Isiah Lewis, TF South;11;60;5.5
Logan Zacarias, Hebron;23;125;5.4
AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;18;95;5.3
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;26;138;5.3
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;31;160;5.2
Christian Ayala, Bishop Noll;18;91;5.1
David Brown, Crown Point;16;81;5.1
Brayden Chappell, Highland;22;112;5.1
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;117;5.1
Damon Jousha, 21st Century;12;60;5.0
Alec Hannon, Westville;22;111;5.0
Jorryn Junigan, Portage;23;113;4.9
Kameron Ludwig, Hanover Central;17;82;4.8
AJ Dixon, Merrillville;18;87;4.8
Brit Harris, Marquette;26;123;4.7
Grant Comstock, Valparaiso;25;114;4.6
Deshon Burnett, Andrean;17;77;4.5
Peyton Thomas, Griffith;17;77;4.5
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;109;4.5
Assists
Player, school;Games;Assists;APG
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;172;7.8
Brit Harris, Marquette;26;153;5.9
Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;115;5.8
Gavin Hannon, Westville;22;123;5.6
Nolan Toth, Whiting;19;104;5.5
Breece Walls, Valparaiso;25;125;5.0
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;108;4.7
Cayden Vasko, Lowell;23;105;4.6
Ty Smith, Crown Point;16;65;4.1
Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;23;95;4.1
Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;33;129;3.9
Myles Yekich, Lake Central;24;92;3.8
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;35;129;3.7
Reggie Abram, Hammond;16;59;3.7
Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;22;81;3.7
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;25;89;3.6
Cale Wireman, Kouts;32;113;3.5
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;83;3.5
Kyle Dempsey, Highland;23;78;3.4
Dylan Coty, Merrillville;19;65;3.4
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;19;65;3.4
Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;16;55;3.4
Dane Hamilton, Munster;24;81;3.4
Ronnie Starks, Calumet;17;56;3.3
Travis Grayson, Chesterton;20;66;3.3
Derrius Ross, EC Central;21;69;3.3
Drew Grennes, Hebron;23;77;3.3
Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;78;3.3
Christopher Mantis, Lowell;22;71;3.2
Luka Balac, Munster;24;77;3.2
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;19;59;3.1
Jaelon Hollies, Portage;24;75;3.1
Christian Heffner, TF South;13;41;3.1
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;11;34;3.1
Reece Marrs, Hebron;23;69;3.0
Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;24;71;3.0
Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;23;69;3.0
Gavin Moore, Hebron;23;66;2.9
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;92;2.9
Cole Wireman, Kouts;32;92;2.9
Gavin Scott, South Central;17;49;2.9
Schaun Scott, Griffith;18;50;2.8 P
arker Kneifel, Kouts;32;91;2.8
Jevon France, Bowman;25;67;2.7
Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;23;61;2.7
Jerell Johnson, Calumet;19;49;2.6
Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;33;86;2.6
Diandre Marshall, Whiting;19;50;2.6
Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;16;40;2.5
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;59;2.5
Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;23;57;2.5
Tyson Chavez, Lowell;22;54;2.5
Amare Brokemond, Morton;25;62;2.5
Brady Glisic, South Central;22;55;2.5
Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;31;78;2.5
Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;32;80;2.5
Deshon Burnett, Andrean;17;41;2.4
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;21;51;2;4
Gary Lewis, Marquette;26;62;2.4
Bryce Schaum, Munster;24;58;2.4
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;26;62;2.4
Zach Lomalie, Boone Grove;25;58;2.3
Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;34;78;2.3
Royal Novak, Covenant Christian;24;54;2.3
Julius Byrd, Hammond;20;45;2.3
Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;20;45;2.3
Jaydon Hence, Hobart;12;27;2.3
Jordan Tidwell, Lake Station;23;54;2.3
Kaden Manna, Marquette;25;58;2.3
Nate King, Morton;25;57;2.3
David Cundiff, Munster;24;54;2.3
Carson Grabek, Wheeler;11;25;2.3
Sean Elliott, Chesterton;14;31;2.2
Alec Hannon, Westville;22;48;2.2
Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;31;2.1
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;18;37;2.1
Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;25;53;2.1
Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;19;40;2.1
Antonio Guevara, South Central;23;49;2.1
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;16;32;2.0
Kaprice Cotton, EC Central;20;40;2.0
James Morgan, EC Central;21;42;2.0
Jacari Phillips, Griffith;22;44;2.0
Quinten White, Hobart;10;20;2.0
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;21;42;2.0
Kenny Pepper, Westville;22;43;2.0
Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;32;2.0
Mason Bills, Boone Grove;25;48;1.9
Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;20;38;1.9
Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;24;46;1.9
Julian Ellis, Westville;22;41;1.9
Steals
Player, school;Games;Steals;SPG
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;119;5.4
Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;72;3.6
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;16;53;3.3
Christian Heffner, TF South;13;43;3.3
Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;23;72;3.1
Cale Wireman, Kouts;32;94;2.9
Gerald Bonaparte III, TF South;13;36;2.8
Travis Grayson, Chesterton;20;54;2.7
Reggie Abram, Hammond;16;43;2.7
Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;23;63;2.7
Cole Wireman, Kouts;32;87;2.7
Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;23;63;2.7
Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;16;41;2.6
Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;39;2.6
Derrius Ross, EC Central;21;54;2.6
Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;24;59;2.5
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;61;2.5
Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;61;2.5
Fabian Salazar-Bernal, Hobart;12;29;2.4
Gavin Hannon, Westville;22;52;2.4
Koron Davis, Bowman;22;51;2.3
Luka Balac, Munster;24;55;2.3
James Hernandez, Washington Township;22;50;2.3
Jevon France, Bowman;25;54;2.2
Dane Hamilton, Munster;24;52;2.2
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;48;2.1
Brit Harris, Marquette;26;54;2.1
Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;16;34;2.1
Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;34;2.1
Jerell Johnson, Calumet;19;38;2.0
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;29;58;2.0
Julius Byrd, Hammond;20;40;2.0
Bryce Schaum, Munster;24;48;2.0
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;48;2.0
Quimari Peterson, West Side;26;52;2.0
Judah Tolbert, Bowman;24;45;1.9
Harold Woods, Hammond;20;37;1.9
Nick Steele, Highland;20;38;1.9
Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;61;1.9
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;24;46;1.9
Jaelon Hollies, Portage;24;46;1.9
3-pointers made
Player, school;3-pointers
Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;80
Willie Miller, Lake Station;67
Brit Harris, Marquette;65
Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;64
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;62
Tahari Watson, Michigan City;60
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;59
Bryce Schaum, Munster;59
Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;54
James Hernandez, Washington Township;54
Christopher Mantis, Lowell;52
Reece Marrs, Hebron;50
Quimari Peterson, West Side;50
Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;47
Drew Grennes, Hebron;45
Luka Balac, Munster;44
Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;43
Nathan Orosz, Portage;43
Koron Davis, Bowman;42
Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;42
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;41
Gary Lewis, Marquette;41
Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;40
James Morgan, EC Central;40
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;40
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;39
Nolan Toth, Whiting;38
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;37
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;37
Colton Jones, Valparaiso;37
Nick Flesher, Andrean;36
Cole Wireman, Kouts;35
Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;35
Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;34
Cayden Vasko, Lowell;34
Alec Hannon, Westville;34
Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;33
Owen Guest, Chesterton;32
Todd Snyder, South Central;32
Jalen Washington, West Side;32
Jason Kobe, Marquette;31
Reggie Abram, Hammond;30
Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;30
Tony Madrueno, Whiting;30
Jerell Johnson, Calumet;29
Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;29
Cale Wireman, Kouts;29
Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;29
AJ Lux, Crown Point;28
Ty Smith, Crown Point;27
Matt Gonzales, Highland;27
Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;26
Kyren Abbott, Highland;26
Luke Van Essen, Illiana Christian;26
Amarion Mayo, Morton;26
Gavin Moore, Hebron;25
Jaiden Clayton, Lake Central;25
Dorian Harris, Merrillville;25
Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;25
Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;24
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;24
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;24
Julius Byrd, Hammond;24
Bradley Ferrell, South Central;24
Schaun Scott, Griffith;23
Evan Bush, Michigan City;23
Caleb Herold, Victory Christian;23
Parion Roberson, West Side;23
Lonzell French, EC Central;22
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;22
Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;22
Clay MacLagan, Valparaiso;22
Travis Grayson, Chesterton;21
Harold Woods, Hammond;21
Camden Scheidt, Highland;21
Mason Bills, Boone Grove;20
Charlie Eaton, Chesterton;20
Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;20
Tyson Chavez, Lowell;20
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;20
Cameron Andrews, Washington Township;20
Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.
Gallery: Class A state final
Gallery: Class A boys basketball state final: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve
Gallery
