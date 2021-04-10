 Skip to main content
Final Times Boys Basketball Stats
alert urgent

Final Times Boys Basketball Stats

Class A boys basketball state final: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve

Kouts' Cole Wireman, center, averaged 25.9 points per game this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Final Stats

(Minimum 10 games played)

Points

Player, school;Games;Points;PPG

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;22;624;28.4

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;612;27.8

Koron Davis, Bowman;22;574;26.1

Cole Wireman, Kouts;32;829;25.9

Donye Grant, Portage Christian;15;371;24.7

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;584;24.3

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;16;345;21.6

Reece Marrs, Hebron;23;474;20.6

Davarius Stewart, Lighthouse;16;318;19.9

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;23;452;19.7

Nick Flesher, Andrean;18;351;19.5

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;16;308;19.3

Ahmad Artis, Bishop Noll;11;208;18.9

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;19;360;18.9

Brandon Clark, Portage Christian;20;374;18.7

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;20;366;18.3

James Hernandez, Washington Township;22;403;18.3

Harold Woods, Hammond;20;363;18.2

Kyle Ross, Lake Central;19;346;18.2

Brit Harris, Marquette;26;463;17.8

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;265;17.7

Shamar Mays, Lighthouse;16;280;17.5

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;25;435;17.4

Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;415;17.3

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;22;374;17.0

Cale Wireman, Kouts;32;537;16.8

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;22;370;16.8

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;24;390;16.3

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;33;531;16.1

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;17;272;16.0

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;19;304;16.0

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;23;366;15.9

Brendan Carr, South Central;23;365;15.9

Julian Ellis, Westville;22;347;15.8

Luka Balac, Munster;24;372;15.5

Ty Smith, Crown Point;16;242;15.1

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;25;369;14.8

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;34;490;14.4

Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;18;258;14.3

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;24;344;14.3

Evan Bush, Michigan City;19;270;14.2

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;21;296;14.1

Kaden Manna, Marquette;25;353;14.1

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;24;329;13.7

Quimari Peterson, West Side;26;355;13.7

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;20;272;13.6

Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;215;13.4

Griffin Moore, Hebron;23;305;13.3

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;35;463;13.2

Schaun Scott, Griffith;18;238;13.2

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;23;302;13.1

Darrell Reed, Hammond;19;243;12.8

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;306;12.8

Gerald Bonaparte III, TF South;13;166;12.8

Reggie Abram, Hammond;16;203;12.7

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;33;419;12.7

Takari Watson, Michigan City;19;240;12.6

AJ Dixon, Merrillville;18;225;12.5

Jalen Washington, West Side;26;325;12.5

Camden Scheidt, Highland;23;285;12.4

Jason Kobe, Marquette;22;266;12.1

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;16;189;11.8

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;270;11.7

Bryce Schaum, Munster;24;280;11.7

Christian Heffner, TF South;13;152;11.7

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;21;241;11.5

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;23;257;11.2

Lukas Balling, Marquette;23;251;10.9

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;19;207;10.9

Ben Jones, Andrean;18;195;10.8

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;24;260;10.8

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;35;253;10.7

Lonzell French, EC Central;21;225;10.7

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;22;230;10.5

Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;26;274;10.5

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;11;115;10.5

Derrius Ross, EC Central;21;217;10.3

Oshawn Kelly, Lighthouse;16;164;10.3

Gary Lewis, Marquette;26;268;10.3

Colton Jones, Valparaiso;26;269;10.3

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;26;268;10.3

Jacari Phillips, Griffith;22;225;10.2

Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;204;10.2

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;322;10.1

Brady Glisic, South Central;22;223;10.1

Eric Martin, Calumet;19;190;10.0

Andru Levenson, Portage Christian;23;230;10.0

James Morgan, EC Central;21;207;9.9

Anton Winder, Lighthouse;16;155;9.7

Keontay Andrews, EC Central;20;192;9.6

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;19;181;9.5 '

Tyler Vanderwoude, Chesterton;22;210;9.5

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;32;303;9.5

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;19;181;9.5

Savon Harding, River Forest;15;143;9.5

Xavier Lewis, TF South;13;123;9.5

Rebounds

Player, school;Games;Rebounds;RPG

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;16;249;15.6

Kenny Pepper, Westville;22;195;12.5

Brendan Carr, South Central;23;251;10.9

Kaden Manna, Marquette;25;244;9.8

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;20;193;9.7

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;213;9.7

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;22;209;9.5

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;22;208;9.5

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;25;231;9.2

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;33;304;9.2

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;137;9.1

Kyle Ross, Lake Central;19;168;8.8

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;35;299;8.5

Darrell Reed, Hammond;19;161;8.5

Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;10;85;8.5

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;21;168;8.0

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;34;270;7.9

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;19;147;7.7

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;24;182;7.6

Jake Oostman, Crown Point;16;122;7.6

Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;183;7.6

Koron Davis, Bowman;22;165;7.5

Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;150;7.5

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;22;164;7.5

Harold Woods, Hammond;20;140;7.0

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;11;77;7.0

Keontay Andrews, EC Central;20;136;6.8

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;32;217;6.8

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;24;162;6.8

Julius Byrd, Hammond;20;134;6.7

Lukas Balling, Marquette;23;155;6.7

Evan Bush, Michigan City;19;128;6.7

Schaun Scott, Griffith;18;119;6.6

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;24;156;6.5

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;17;108;6.4

Eric Martin, Calumet;19;121;6.4

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;21;135;6.4

Mason Nicholson, West Side;14;89;6.4

Fabian Salazar-Bernal, Hobart;12;76;6.3

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;23;142;6.2

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;21;130;6.2

Chrishawn Christmas, West Side;26;160;6.2

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;147;6.1

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;19;116;6.1

Drew Murray, Boone Grove;25;151;6.0

Jalen Washington, West Side;26;155;6.0

Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;92;5.8

Camden Scheidt, Highland;23;132;5.7

Jeremiah Lovett, Munster;22;122;5.6

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;31;174;5.6

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;175;5.5

Brady Glisic, South Central;22;120;5.5

Isiah Lewis, TF South;11;60;5.5

Logan Zacarias, Hebron;23;125;5.4

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;18;95;5.3

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;26;138;5.3

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;31;160;5.2

Christian Ayala, Bishop Noll;18;91;5.1

David Brown, Crown Point;16;81;5.1

Brayden Chappell, Highland;22;112;5.1

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;117;5.1

Damon Jousha, 21st Century;12;60;5.0

Alec Hannon, Westville;22;111;5.0

Jorryn Junigan, Portage;23;113;4.9

Kameron Ludwig, Hanover Central;17;82;4.8

AJ Dixon, Merrillville;18;87;4.8

Brit Harris, Marquette;26;123;4.7

Grant Comstock, Valparaiso;25;114;4.6

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;17;77;4.5

Peyton Thomas, Griffith;17;77;4.5

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;109;4.5

Assists

Player, school;Games;Assists;APG

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;172;7.8

Brit Harris, Marquette;26;153;5.9

Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;115;5.8

Gavin Hannon, Westville;22;123;5.6

Nolan Toth, Whiting;19;104;5.5

Breece Walls, Valparaiso;25;125;5.0

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;108;4.7

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;23;105;4.6

Ty Smith, Crown Point;16;65;4.1

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;23;95;4.1

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;33;129;3.9

Myles Yekich, Lake Central;24;92;3.8

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;35;129;3.7

Reggie Abram, Hammond;16;59;3.7

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;22;81;3.7

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;25;89;3.6

Cale Wireman, Kouts;32;113;3.5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;83;3.5

Kyle Dempsey, Highland;23;78;3.4

Dylan Coty, Merrillville;19;65;3.4

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;19;65;3.4

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;16;55;3.4

Dane Hamilton, Munster;24;81;3.4

Ronnie Starks, Calumet;17;56;3.3

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;20;66;3.3

Derrius Ross, EC Central;21;69;3.3

Drew Grennes, Hebron;23;77;3.3

Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;78;3.3

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;22;71;3.2

Luka Balac, Munster;24;77;3.2

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;19;59;3.1

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;24;75;3.1

Christian Heffner, TF South;13;41;3.1

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;11;34;3.1

Reece Marrs, Hebron;23;69;3.0

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;24;71;3.0

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;23;69;3.0

Gavin Moore, Hebron;23;66;2.9

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;92;2.9

Cole Wireman, Kouts;32;92;2.9

Gavin Scott, South Central;17;49;2.9

Schaun Scott, Griffith;18;50;2.8 P

arker Kneifel, Kouts;32;91;2.8

Jevon France, Bowman;25;67;2.7

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;23;61;2.7

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;19;49;2.6

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;33;86;2.6

Diandre Marshall, Whiting;19;50;2.6

Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;16;40;2.5

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;59;2.5

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;23;57;2.5

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;22;54;2.5

Amare Brokemond, Morton;25;62;2.5

Brady Glisic, South Central;22;55;2.5

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;31;78;2.5

Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;32;80;2.5

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;17;41;2.4

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;21;51;2;4

Gary Lewis, Marquette;26;62;2.4

Bryce Schaum, Munster;24;58;2.4

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;26;62;2.4

Zach Lomalie, Boone Grove;25;58;2.3

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;34;78;2.3

Royal Novak, Covenant Christian;24;54;2.3

Julius Byrd, Hammond;20;45;2.3

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;20;45;2.3

Jaydon Hence, Hobart;12;27;2.3

Jordan Tidwell, Lake Station;23;54;2.3

Kaden Manna, Marquette;25;58;2.3

Nate King, Morton;25;57;2.3

David Cundiff, Munster;24;54;2.3

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;11;25;2.3

Sean Elliott, Chesterton;14;31;2.2

Alec Hannon, Westville;22;48;2.2

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;31;2.1

Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;18;37;2.1

Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;25;53;2.1

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;19;40;2.1

Antonio Guevara, South Central;23;49;2.1

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;16;32;2.0

Kaprice Cotton, EC Central;20;40;2.0

James Morgan, EC Central;21;42;2.0

Jacari Phillips, Griffith;22;44;2.0

Quinten White, Hobart;10;20;2.0

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;21;42;2.0

Kenny Pepper, Westville;22;43;2.0

Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;32;2.0

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;25;48;1.9

Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;20;38;1.9

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;24;46;1.9

Julian Ellis, Westville;22;41;1.9

Steals

Player, school;Games;Steals;SPG

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;22;119;5.4

Jordan Woods, Hammond;20;72;3.6

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;16;53;3.3

Christian Heffner, TF South;13;43;3.3

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;23;72;3.1

Cale Wireman, Kouts;32;94;2.9

Gerald Bonaparte III, TF South;13;36;2.8

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;20;54;2.7

Reggie Abram, Hammond;16;43;2.7

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;23;63;2.7

Cole Wireman, Kouts;32;87;2.7

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;23;63;2.7

Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;16;41;2.6

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;15;39;2.6

Derrius Ross, EC Central;21;54;2.6

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;24;59;2.5

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;24;61;2.5

Willie Miller, Lake Station;24;61;2.5

Fabian Salazar-Bernal, Hobart;12;29;2.4

Gavin Hannon, Westville;22;52;2.4

Koron Davis, Bowman;22;51;2.3

Luka Balac, Munster;24;55;2.3

James Hernandez, Washington Township;22;50;2.3

Jevon France, Bowman;25;54;2.2

Dane Hamilton, Munster;24;52;2.2

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;23;48;2.1

Brit Harris, Marquette;26;54;2.1

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;16;34;2.1

Tony Madrueno, Whiting;16;34;2.1

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;19;38;2.0

Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;29;58;2.0

Julius Byrd, Hammond;20;40;2.0

Bryce Schaum, Munster;24;48;2.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;24;48;2.0

Quimari Peterson, West Side;26;52;2.0

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;24;45;1.9

Harold Woods, Hammond;20;37;1.9

Nick Steele, Highland;20;38;1.9

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;32;61;1.9

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;24;46;1.9

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;24;46;1.9

3-pointers made

Player, school;3-pointers

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;80

Willie Miller, Lake Station;67

Brit Harris, Marquette;65

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;64

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;62

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;60

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;59

Bryce Schaum, Munster;59

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;54

James Hernandez, Washington Township;54

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;52

Reece Marrs, Hebron;50

Quimari Peterson, West Side;50

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;47

Drew Grennes, Hebron;45

Luka Balac, Munster;44

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;43

Nathan Orosz, Portage;43

Koron Davis, Bowman;42

Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;42

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;41

Gary Lewis, Marquette;41

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;40

James Morgan, EC Central;40

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;40

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;39

Nolan Toth, Whiting;38

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;37

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;37

Colton Jones, Valparaiso;37

Nick Flesher, Andrean;36

Cole Wireman, Kouts;35

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;35

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;34

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;34

Alec Hannon, Westville;34

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;33

Owen Guest, Chesterton;32

Todd Snyder, South Central;32

Jalen Washington, West Side;32

Jason Kobe, Marquette;31

Reggie Abram, Hammond;30

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;30

Tony Madrueno, Whiting;30

Jerell Johnson, Calumet;29

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian;29

Cale Wireman, Kouts;29

Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;29

AJ Lux, Crown Point;28

Ty Smith, Crown Point;27

Matt Gonzales, Highland;27

Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;26

Kyren Abbott, Highland;26

Luke Van Essen, Illiana Christian;26

Amarion Mayo, Morton;26

Gavin Moore, Hebron;25

Jaiden Clayton, Lake Central;25

Dorian Harris, Merrillville;25

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;25

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;24

Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;24

Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;24

Julius Byrd, Hammond;24

Bradley Ferrell, South Central;24

Schaun Scott, Griffith;23

Evan Bush, Michigan City;23

Caleb Herold, Victory Christian;23

Parion Roberson, West Side;23

Lonzell French, EC Central;22

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;22

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;22

Clay MacLagan, Valparaiso;22

Travis Grayson, Chesterton;21

Harold Woods, Hammond;21

Camden Scheidt, Highland;21

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;20

Charlie Eaton, Chesterton;20

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;20

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;20

Angel Nelson, Merrillville;20

Cameron Andrews, Washington Township;20

Gallery: Class A state final

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

