Finding a good left tackle — and keeping him healthy — is crucial at any level of football

In 2014, Ryan Pace apparently was one of the hottest young executives in the NFL.

At age 37, he was already in his second year as New Orleans’ director of player personnel. That was quite the climb up the organizational ladder for a guy who joined the Saints in 2001 as a coaching intern, two years after graduating from Eastern Illinois but generating no interest as a free agent defensive end.

Now, seven years later, not so much. Is it any surprise?

During those 14 years with the Saints, he had never been a position coach nor had he even been an assistant general manager, spending all but three seasons with the team in the scouting department.

Since arriving in Chicago, other than the 12-4, 2018 season, Pace has accomplished little to inspire confidence and much to question his judgement: hiring John Fox as his first head coach, drafting Mitch Trubisky instead of Patrick Mahomes in 2017, trading for Nick Foles in 2020, and signing Andy Dalton in March — while promising him the starting quarterback job — only to draft Justin Fields in the first round a month later.