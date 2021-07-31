Finn Kiger leads at Lake-Porter Amateur

YOUTH BASEBALL

PRO GOLF

Sorenstam remains in the lead: Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.“It was a roller-coaster,” Sorenstam said. “It was not as solid as the first two days. A few putts falling would have made it really sweet.”

Smith leads Horsey by 1, 3 share women's lead: The English duo Jordan Smith and David Horsey will go head to head in the final round of the World Invitational as they both look to end long winless runs in Northern Ireland. Smith claimed his first and only victory on the European Tour four years and one day ago in Germany, and a bogey-free round of 65 in Ballymena on Saturday moved him to 15 under and in pole position to win a second title. For Horsey, it is nearly six years since he claimed his fourth tour victory at the Made in Denmark, and he went one shot better than Smith to sit just one back with 18 holes to play. In the women's event, Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn signed for a 66 to surge up the leaderboard and share top spot at 13 under with Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley. After eagling the third, Pajaree's momentum stalled on the front nine but she came home in 30 with six birdies, making five in a row from the ninth. Overnight leader Talley had to fight back from a double bogey after finding the water at the ninth to sign for a par 73, and admitted she found it strange playing alongside her boyfriend, who is Kupcho's caddie. Kupcho birdied her last two holes in a 70 to get into a share of the lead.