Finn Kiger leads at Lake-Porter Amateur
Finn Kiger leads at Lake-Porter Amateur

Ryan Wells

Ryan Wells is tied for second at the Lake-Porter Amateur after carding a 72 on Saturday at Palmira.

LOCAL GOLF

PRO FOOTBALL

PRO FOOTBALL

Jets release Sam Ficken: Kicker Sam Ficken (Valpo) has been released by the Jets, according to ganggreenation.com. He was 32-of-42 on field goal attempts with the Jets. He was 35-of-41 on PATs.

Colts sign Hundley after Wentz's injury: The Colts signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Saturday, one day after the team said projected starter Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot. Hundley was drafted by Green Bay in the fifth round in 2015. The 6-foot-3 UCLA product has played for the Packers, Arizona and Seattle. He has played 18 games and started nine in his six-year career, completing 199 of 337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also run 46 times for 309 yards and one score. The Colts opened camp with four quarterbacks but only one, Wentz, who had thrown an NFL pass. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Wentz was injured late in practice Thursday. He sat out Friday when Eason took most of the snaps with the starting lineup. The Colts drafted Eason out of Washington in the fourth round in 2020. The only other active quarterbacks are Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in April, and Jalen Morton, who played at Prairie View A&M before being cut in camp last season by Green Bay.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Highland wins world series opener: Highland rolled to a 9-1 victory Saturday in its opener at the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama. Highland's next game is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

PRO GOLF

Sorenstam remains in the lead: Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.“It was a roller-coaster,” Sorenstam said. “It was not as solid as the first two days. A few putts falling would have made it really sweet.”

Smith leads Horsey by 1, 3 share women's lead: The English duo Jordan Smith and David Horsey will go head to head in the final round of the World Invitational as they both look to end long winless runs in Northern Ireland. Smith claimed his first and only victory on the European Tour four years and one day ago in Germany, and a bogey-free round of 65 in Ballymena on Saturday moved him to 15 under and in pole position to win a second title. For Horsey, it is nearly six years since he claimed his fourth tour victory at the Made in Denmark, and he went one shot better than Smith to sit just one back with 18 holes to play. In the women's event, Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn signed for a 66 to surge up the leaderboard and share top spot at 13 under with Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley. After eagling the third, Pajaree's momentum stalled on the front nine but she came home in 30 with six birdies, making five in a row from the ninth. Overnight leader Talley had to fight back from a double bogey after finding the water at the ninth to sign for a par 73, and admitted she found it strange playing alongside her boyfriend, who is Kupcho's caddie. Kupcho birdied her last two holes in a 70 to get into a share of the lead.

