Five Region teams ranked in Indiana AP football polls

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 25, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (11) 1-0 254 1
2. Carmel (1) 1-0 218 2
3. Brownsburg (1) 1-0 216 3
4. Warren Central - 0-0 156 6
5. Lawrence North - 1-0 126 NR
6. Merrillville - 1-0 116 NR
7. Lafayette Jeff - 1-0 100 8
8. Indpls N. Central - 1-0 96 10
9. Avon - 0-1 38 4
10. Indpls Ben Davis - 0-1 32 5
(tie) Hamilton Southeastern - 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20. Warsaw 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 8. Elkhart 4. Indpls Pike 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (9) 0-0 248 1
2. Valparaiso (3) 1-0 232 2
3. Indpls Cathedral (1) 1-0 218 3
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 1-0 172 4
5. Lafayette Harrison - 1-0 138 NR
6. Whiteland - 1-0 116 NR
7. Floyd Central - 1-0 72 NR
8. Ft. Wayne North - 1-0 54 NR
9. Michigan City - 1-0 52 NR
10. Decatur Central - 0-1 48 5
(tie) Zionsville - 0-1 48 6
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 14. Ft. Wayne Northrop 10. Concord 4. Ev. North 2. New Albany 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Hobart (7) 1-0 238 2
2. E. Central (1) 1-0 192 4
(tie) E. Noble (4) 1-0 192 3
4. Mooresville - 1-0 172 5
(tie) Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 1-0 172 6
6. New Prairie - 1-0 108 8
7. Jasper (1) 1-0 98 NR
8. Ev. Memorial - 0-1 82 1
9. NorthWood - 0-0 46 T9
10. Indpls Roncalli - 0-0 42 T9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 32. Lowell 16. Ev. Reitz 10. Leo 8. Mississinewa 6. Delta 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Greenwood 4. Western 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (13) 1-0 260 1
2. Mishawaka Marian - 1-0 222 4
3. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 1-0 178 7
4. Danville - 1-0 148 9
5. W. Lafayette - 0-1 142 2
6. Southridge - 1-0 120 10
7. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 118 NR
8. Indpls Brebeuf - 0-1 96 5
9. Heritage Hills - 0-1 30 3
(tie) Yorktown - 1-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22. Vincennes 22. Heritage 12. Gibson Southern 12. Brownstown 10. Glenn 2. Indpls Ritter 2. Jimtown 2. Sullivan 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Eastbrook (13) 1-0 260 2
2. Pioneer - 1-0 224 5
3. Triton Central - 1-0 166 6
4. Andrean - 0-1 124 4
(tie) Ev. Mater Dei - 0-1 124 3
6. Western Boone - 0-1 122 1
7. Heritage Christian - 0-0 86 8
8. Eastside - 1-0 76 NR
9. Eastern Hancock - 1-0 72 NR
10. S. Vermillion - 1-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 38. Indpls Scecina 22. Paoli 18. Eastern (Greentown) 18. Rensselaer 14. N. Knox 8. LaVille 8. Lapel 4. Linton 2. Tell City 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 1-0 256 1
2. Lafayette Catholic (2) 0-0 226 2
3. S. Adams - 1-0 200 3
4. Adams Central - 1-0 182 4
5. Southwood - 1-0 140 5
6. W. Washington - 1-0 118 6
(tie) Sheridan - 1-0 118 NR
8. Parke Heritage - 0-0 78 7
9. N. Decatur - 1-0 42 10
10. N. Judson - 1-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 14. Monroe Central 12. N. Daviess 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6. N. Vermillion 4. Frontier 2.
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of the Week 1 excitement here!
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
Calling all Region preps football fanatics! Catch up on all the need to know football Friday excitement, final scores and more here.
PORTAGE — Tylee Swopes announced his arrival to Northwest Indiana in a big way on Friday night.
CHESTERTON — Zach Vode redeemed himself not once but twice.
"Him being able to put us in a comfortable lead and get the game in hand was good for us.
Face masks were paired with school spirit wear as Andrean High School football players took to the field to face off against the Merrillville Pirates on Merrillville High School home turf Friday evening.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!