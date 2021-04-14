Five Valpo players earn honor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

PREP SPORTS

State softball, track sites named: IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig announced Wednesday that the track state finals have been moved to Ben Davis and the softball finals to Center Grove. Also, the Unified Track & Field State Finals will be contested at Ben Davis. The boys meets will take place June 4, while the girls meets are set for June 5. The softball finals are sent for June 11 and 12. The track meets had been planned for Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington while the softball games had been scheduled for Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette. Both universities had confirmed last month they would be unable to host the IHSAA events with spectators on the scheduled dates.

PRO FOOTBALL

Man accuses Donald of assault: A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De'Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city's South Side. “We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said. Hollis said Spriggs, who lives in another state, was taken by a friend to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling. Hollis and Spriggs filed a criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday. Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February, the third time he has received the distinction. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.