Five Valpo players earn honor
Five Valpo players earn honor

Football

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Five Valpo players earn honor: Valparaiso defensive lineman Cade Bishop, running back Doug Haugh, punter Ben Niesner, long snapper/defensive lineman Carter Puckett (LaPorte) and linebacker Gavin Twigg qualified for membership in the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society. The award recognizes seniors who own a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or better.

PREP SPORTS

State softball, track sites named: IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig announced Wednesday that the track state finals have been moved to Ben Davis and the softball finals to Center Grove. Also, the Unified Track & Field State Finals will be contested at Ben Davis. The boys meets will take place June 4, while the girls meets are set for June 5. The softball finals are sent for June 11 and 12. The track meets had been planned for Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington while the softball games had been scheduled for Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette. Both universities had confirmed last month they would be unable to host the IHSAA events with spectators on the scheduled dates.

PRO FOOTBALL

Man accuses Donald of assault: A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De'Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city's South Side. “We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said. Hollis said Spriggs, who lives in another state, was taken by a friend to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling. Hollis and Spriggs filed a criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday. Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February, the third time he has received the distinction. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Woman drops case vs. Watson: One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week. In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.” Buzbee has said the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous.

