Five Valpo players named to Preseason PFL Team

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big 12 takes issue with ESPN: Big 12 Commisioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of pushing other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference without paying a massive buyout. "I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members," Big 12 Commissioner Bowlsby told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network. "ESPN is incentivizing other conferences to destabilize the Big 12," Bowlsby added. The letter addressed to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, President of Programming and Content, said the Big 12 had become aware the network had taken actions "to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN." The Big 12 demanded the network stop "all actions that may harm the Conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference's existing Members or any other NCAA Conference regarding the Big 12 Conference's Members, possible conference realignment or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment." ESPN responded in a one-sentence statement: "The claims in the letter have no merit."