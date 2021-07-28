COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Five Valpo players named to Preseason PFL Team: Five Valparaiso players were selected Wednesday to the Preseason All-Pioneer Football League Team. The list includes running back Robert Washington, linebacker Jaxon Peifer, defensive back Keyon Turner, kicker Brian Bartholomew and punter Ben Niesner. All five were also part of the Spring 2021 All-PFL First Team. Washington was named the first PFL Offensive Player of the Year in program history last spring.
Big 12 takes issue with ESPN: Big 12 Commisioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of pushing other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference without paying a massive buyout. "I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members," Big 12 Commissioner Bowlsby told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network. "ESPN is incentivizing other conferences to destabilize the Big 12," Bowlsby added. The letter addressed to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, President of Programming and Content, said the Big 12 had become aware the network had taken actions "to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN." The Big 12 demanded the network stop "all actions that may harm the Conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference's existing Members or any other NCAA Conference regarding the Big 12 Conference's Members, possible conference realignment or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment." ESPN responded in a one-sentence statement: "The claims in the letter have no merit."
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo to play in Baha Mar Hoops tourney: Valparaiso is scheduled to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship, beginning Nov. 22 in Nassau, The Bahamas. The eight-team field also includes Toledo, Charlotte, Drexel, Tulane, Abilene Christian, Jacksonville State and Coastal Carolina. Valpo will tip off against Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. local time on Nov. 22. The winner of the Valpo vs. Coastal Carolina game will take on the winner of Abilene Christian vs. Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. The championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 24.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks trade Seabrook: The Blackhawks traded veteran Brent Seabrook and Nikita Zadarov in deals. Tyler Johnson was acquired by the Hawks from the Lightning late Tuesday night. Johnson was a salary dump done by Tampa Bay for cap reasons. It cost the Hawks nothing — the rights to Seabrook, who is on long-term injured reserve — and they also received a second-round pick in 2023. They made another subtraction Wednesday, sending Zadorov to the Calgary Flames for a third-round pick in 2022. They also added forward Jujhar Khaira on a two-year deal and defenseman Jake McCabe on a four-year contract. Seabrook was a member of Chicago's Stanley Cup winners in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Johnson is signed through the 2023-24 season at a $5 million cap hit. The Hawks were one of 10 teams not on Johnson’s no-trade list and Johnson credited the atmosphere at the United Center during those 2015 Finals as a reason he left Chicago off the list.