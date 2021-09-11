Football is back, but Bears fans might want to curb their enthusiasm

It doesn't seem like it's been seven months since we watched Tampa Bay trounce Kansas City in the Super Bowl, but here we are.

The NFL is back for its 101st season and its second in the COVID era. Once again this year, that is likely to create extra scenarios to watch out for every week when picking games. These are crazy times, for sure.

Bears fans make up a bigger segment of Times readership than Colts fans. But regardless of which of those two you side with, there's hope in your fandom — but it may be hope that pays off in 2022.

The Bears will go with Andy Dalton at QB out of the gate. But top draft pick Justin Fields is waiting in the wings. It will take a career year from Dalton for him to keep the starting job all season. If the Bears struggle in the first quarter of the year, the pressure will be on Matt Nagy to pull Dalton for Fields.

But whoever is taking snaps for the Bears, they have one of the toughest schedules in the entire league this year and it seems like the best their fans can hope for is to build things nicely for next year, when Fields can start in Week 1. They're likely a lower-third team in the NFL in 2021, but they have some stars there once things start to jell.