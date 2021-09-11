Football is back, but Bears fans might want to curb their enthusiasm

It doesn't seem like it's been seven months since we watched Tampa Bay trounce Kansas City in the Super Bowl, but here we are.
The NFL is back for its 101st season and its second in the COVID era. Once again this year, that is likely to create extra scenarios to watch out for every week when picking games. These are crazy times, for sure.
Bears fans make up a bigger segment of Times readership than Colts fans. But regardless of which of those two you side with, there's hope in your fandom — but it may be hope that pays off in 2022.
The Bears will go with Andy Dalton at QB out of the gate. But top draft pick Justin Fields is waiting in the wings. It will take a career year from Dalton for him to keep the starting job all season. If the Bears struggle in the first quarter of the year, the pressure will be on Matt Nagy to pull Dalton for Fields.
But whoever is taking snaps for the Bears, they have one of the toughest schedules in the entire league this year and it seems like the best their fans can hope for is to build things nicely for next year, when Fields can start in Week 1. They're likely a lower-third team in the NFL in 2021, but they have some stars there once things start to jell.
The Colts probably aren't as rough as a lower-third team, but they're likely in the bottom half. They picked up Carson Wentz in the offseason, which was a gutsy move considering the former Eagles QB has only started all season twice in his first five seasons in the league. He was benched in Philadelphia the last month of the 2020 season.
After three straight years of standout TD-to-INT ratios, Wentz struggled in 2020 with 16 TDs and a career-worst 15 picks. He also had the worst completion percentage of his career. But maybe a new look is what he needs, and Indy coach Frank Reich is a former QB himself who tends to help his signal callers thrive. The Colts likely will play in January, but don't count on them to go past the first round.
But let's get to the games. When it comes to upsets in Week 1, we always can expect some. Picking which ones will hit is, of course, the problem. Something tells me the Steelers will surprise the Bills straight up on the road. If nothing else, the Steelers at +6.5 is enticing, as is the Steelers at +12.5 as part of a teaser. I wouldn't be surprised to see Cleveland keep things closer than +5.5 at Kansas City, so +11.5 on a teaser looks nice, too. And I think the Giants will beat the Broncos at home as underdogs.
This year, now that sports betting is fully entrenched in Indiana and Illinois, we're giving you an extra item for each game: the best prop bet. It might be for an individual performance, a team performance or an alternate betting line, but it'll be one more thing for you to consider when it comes time to place your bets – responsibly, of course.
Seattle (0-0) at COLTS (0-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Seahawks -2.5 (49)
Best prop bet: Carson Wentz (IND) over 33.5 pass attempts
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 31, Colts 23
Minnesota (0-0) at Cincinnati (0-0)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: Vikings -3 (47)
Best prop bet: Vikings -8.5 alternate point spread (+230)
MattE’s pick: Vikings 34, Bengals 24
San Francisco (0-0) at Detroit (0-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: 49ers -7.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: 49ers -13.5 alternate point spread (+170)
MattE’s pick: 49ers 31, Lions 16
Pittsburgh (0-0) at Buffalo (0-0)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Bills -6.5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Chris Boswell (PIT) over 1.5 field goals
MattE’s pick: Steelers 26, Bills 23
N.Y. Jets (0-0) at Carolina (0-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Panthers -5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Sam Darnold (NYJ) over 1.5 TD passes
MattE’s pick: Panthers 27, Jets 16
Jacksonville (0-0) at Houston (0-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Jaguars -3 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Jaguars -9 alternate point spread (+215)
MattE’s pick: Jaguars 31, Texans 16
Arizona (0-0) at Tennessee (0-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Titans -3 (52.5)
Best prop bet: Derrick Henry (TEN) under 102.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Titans 37, Cardinals 31
L.A. Chargers (0-0) at Washington (0-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Washington -1 (45)
Best prop bet: Chargers -5 alternate point spread (+230)
MattE’s pick: Chargers 26, Washington 20
Philadelphia (0-0) at Atlanta (0-0)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Falcons -3 (49)
Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) over 41.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Eagles 29, Falcons 26
Green Bay (0-0) at New Orleans (0-0)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox
Line: Packers -3.5 (49)
Best prop bet: Aaron Rodgers (GB) over 2.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Packers 28, Saints 24
Cleveland (0-0) at Kansas City (0-0)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Chiefs -5.5 (54.5)
Best prop bet: Harrison Butker (KC) over 1.5 field goals
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 31, Browns 27
Miami (0-0) at New England (0-0)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Patriots -3 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Mac Jones (NE) over 1.5 TD passes
MattE’s pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
Denver (0-0) at N.Y. Giants (0-0)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Broncos -3 (42)
Best prop bet: Giants -3 alternate point spread (+215)
MattE’s pick: Giants 27, Broncos 23
BEARS (0-0) at L.A. Rams (0-0)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Rams -7.5 (46.5)
Best prop bet: TD for Rams defense (+350)
MattE’s pick: Rams 27, Bears 20
Baltimore (0-0) at Las Vegas (0-0)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Ravens -4.5 (51)
Best prop bet: Gus Edwards (BAL) over 68.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Ravens 33, Raiders 23
2020 results: 168-86-1 (.661) straight up, 130-123 (.514) against the spread
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.