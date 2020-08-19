Football is back: Scouting teams in the Greater South Shore Conference

The defense are no slouches either as the unit has followed the lead of James Kelly by living in the weight room in the offseason. Throw in talented kicker Sergio Felix and Parker is eager to see his team on the field this year.

"This is the best roster Hanover has ever had," Parker said.

Lake Station Eagles

Coach: Jason Wolfe, fourth season.

Last season: 2-8 (1-3 GSSC).

Top returning offensive players: RB Di'Jon Newell (421 rushing yards, 2 TD), FB Joe Kroledge (35 rushing yards). TE Jeff Deckard (5 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD).

Top returning defensive players: DB Karmine Hubbard (19 tackles), DB Tommy Kinder (15 tackles), LB Zach Cuellar (13 tackles)

What you should know

Jason Wolfe enters his fourth year as Lake Station's head coach and he has a special bond with the seniors that have been with him since the beginning.

"These guys are my guys and they want to be the ones that really help Lake Station turn the corner. We know that any day could be our last this year, so we just want to control what we can out on the field."