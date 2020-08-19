You are the owner of this article.
Football is back: Scouting teams in the Greater South Shore Conference
Prep football

Football is back: Scouting teams in the Greater South Shore Conference

  • Updated
Hanover Central at Whiting football

Quarterback Blaze Cano, center, returns for Hanover Central.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Bishop Noll Warriors

Coach: Wayne Racine, third season.

Last season: 0-4 (0-3 Greater South Shore Conference)

Top returning offensive players: QB Willie Feagin, RB Amaurii Fallen, OT Kyle Elkins.

Top returning defensive players: DE Matt Bonadurer, DE James Beasley.

What you should know

This is the year the Warriors have been waiting for. After the football program was put on hold in 2018 and the team was limited to four games in 2019, Bishop Noll was originally set to play a full slate this season before COVID-19 wiped out the season opener against Gavit and a Week 3 contest against Norridge Ridgewood (Illinois).

"We were heading in the right direction until this pandemic hit," Bishop Noll coach Wayne Racine said.

Roster numbers shrunk slightly in the wake of the pandemic, but Racine is still excited about his team construction. Feagin and Fallen got experience moving the ball last year, including in a 50-41 shootout loss to Lake Station.

The Warriors have some height on both sides of the ball and Racine thinks the team will have an advantage in the trenches.

"We average about 6-foot-3 across the line," Racine said. "These guys are ready to put in the work."

Boone Grove Wolves

Coach: Dan Kukulinski, fourth season.

Last season: 10-1 (4-0 GSSC)

Top returning offensive player: QB Mark Holder (3 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD).

Top returning defensive players: OLB RJ Smith (11 tackles, 1 sack), MLB Max Drinski (102 tackles).

What you should know

The Wolves face an uphill climb after losing 15 seniors to graduation, including star running back Brae'ton Vann (1,455 rushing yards) and dual-threat quarterback Jake Mayersky.

"We've got a lot of guys who have been sitting in the background, just waiting their turn," Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulinski said.

The fourth-year coach has shuffled around his lineup, shifting Holder from receiver to quarterback and calling on the services of sophomore Nate Hilty at running back. Holder is also an accomplished kicker that has routinely been hitting 50-yard field goals in practice. While numbers may be down and the team may be young, Kukulinski is excited to watch the team grow this season.

"This is maybe a rebuilding year for Boone Grove if you want to call it that, but we've got a group of seniors who are ready to lead."

Calumet Warriors

Coach: Rich Good, fourth season.

Last season: 9-2 (4-0 GSSC).

Top returning offensive players: QB Mark Flores (57 of 90, 875 passing yards, 13 TD, 664 rushing yards, 11 TD), RB CJ Cooper (758 rushing yards, 12 TD), OL George Winfield.

Top returning defensive players: DT Jeremiah Barry (67 tackles, 10 sacks), S Jerell Johnson (54 tackles, 4 INT).

What you should know

The Warriors will miss at least the first month of the season due to COVID-19 precautions, but fourth-year coach Rich Good isn't letting that dampen his spirits for the upcoming season.

"We have felt pretty good about the way we've been handling our business," Good said. "The kids have been working hard and are eager to play this year."

Flores will start for his third season as a dual-threat quarterback and he provides a strong combination with Cooper in the backfield.

The Warriors have plenty of size with Winfield anchoring the offensive line and Barry garnering looks from Division I programs as a defensive tackle.

Griffith Panthers

Coach: Robert Robinson, first season.

Last season: 3-7 (2-2 GSSC)

Top returning offensive players: QB Carson Crowe (53 of 128, 126 yards per game, 9 TD, 465 rushing yards), RB Kyle Atkinson (12 catches, 211 yards).

Top returning defensive players: LB ConnorCervantes (83 tackles), DB Brian Bolden (43 tackles)

What you should know

Robert Robinson takes over the program after spending a year on the staff at Wheeler. Robinson previously served as Gavit's coach from 2011-18 and he delivered three winning seasons at Hammond from 2007-09. The choice to join the Panthers was easy.

"This is a dream come true," Robinson said. "When you're a football coach in Northwest Indiana, there are always those programs that have the tradition and the community. You wonder what could you do in a place like that. Griffith is a destination job."

On Monday, the school decided to cancel the Panthers' first two games of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic: Friday against Highland and Aug. 28 against Valparaiso

Robinson will lean heavily on Crowe and will even call on the three-year starter to play some defense this year. Atkinson will move from receiver to the backfield and Robinson expects the junior will make a big impact this season.

Cervantes led the team in tackles as a freshman last season before going to a stellar wrestling season. The linebacker has put on more muscle in the offseason and will be a force in the GSSC.

Hanover Central Wildcats

Coach: Brian Parker, third season.

Last season: 6-4 (3-1 GSSC)

Top returning offensive players: QB Blaze Cano (82 of 158, 136 yards per game, 17 TD), RB Adam Graham (240 rushing yards, 598 receiving yards, 10 total TD), WR Bryan Hoover (34 catches, 455 yards, 5 TD).

Top returning defensive players: LB Max Warchol (72 tackles, 4.5 sacks), DL James Kelly (50 tackles, 4 sacks), DB Gannen Howes (38 tackles, 1 INT).

What you should know

The Wildcats return a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball this season. Hanover Central scored at least 33 points in five of its six wins last season.

"It starts with our quarterback and Blaze (Cano) did a ton for us last year," coach Brian Parker said. "He was 5-1 as a starter and we're really excited about him leading our offense and our team."

Cano is hardly the only talent on offense. The Wildcats return four starters on the offensive line and they'll help pave the way for playmakers Adam Graham and Bryan Hoover.

The defense are no slouches either as the unit has followed the lead of James Kelly by living in the weight room in the offseason. Throw in talented kicker Sergio Felix and Parker is eager to see his team on the field this year.

"This is the best roster Hanover has ever had," Parker said.

Lake Station Eagles

Coach: Jason Wolfe, fourth season.

Last season: 2-8 (1-3 GSSC).

Top returning offensive players: RB Di'Jon Newell (421 rushing yards, 2 TD), FB Joe Kroledge (35 rushing yards). TE Jeff Deckard (5 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD).

Top returning defensive players: DB Karmine Hubbard (19 tackles), DB Tommy Kinder (15 tackles), LB Zach Cuellar (13 tackles)

What you should know

Jason Wolfe enters his fourth year as Lake Station's head coach and he has a special bond with the seniors that have been with him since the beginning.

"These guys are my guys and they want to be the ones that really help Lake Station turn the corner. We know that any day could be our last this year, so we just want to control what we can out on the field."

The Eagles will have a solid backfield this year with Di'Jon Newell and Joe Kroledge getting a majority of the carries. Kroledge missed much of last season with an injury and is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.

Wolfe has a decision to make at quarterback where sophomore Karmine Hubbard appears to have the upper hand to replace Nate Dukich. Dukich accounted for nearly 1,000 yards of total offense last season.

While Lake Station lost its top two receiving threats from last year, the Eagles have a talented group of players, including Tommy Kinder and newcomer Emmanuel Torres.

River Forest Ingots

Coach: Joe O'Connell, third season.

Last season: 6-5 (2-1 GSSC).

Top returning offensive players: QB Joey Ondo (91 of 178, 130 yards per game, 13 TD), RB Ayden Hernandez (549 rushing yards, 8 TD, 31 catches, 615 yards, 7 TD).

Top returning defensive players: DL Dennis Hurn (12 tackles), LB Curtis Hosea (27 tackles), LB Jose Alvarez (19 tackles).

What you should know

The Ingots delivered their first winning season in seven years in 2019, going 6-5 and knocking off Benton Central in the sectional opener. River Forest scored at least 40 points in five of its six wins last season.

"We had a season that I would've liked to have built off of," River Forest coach Joe O'Connell said. "Now with all of the stoppages and not being together, it's killed off some of that momentum. I still feel good about our direction."

Ondo returns as a three-year starter at quarterback and O'Connell is impressed at the body maturity he's seen from the signal caller.

"He's starting to physically grow into his body. He used to look like a baby deer when running, but he looks much different now."

Hernandez also has a strong running ability that will be showcased more this season as he moves into the tailback position permanently after splitting time last year.

South Central Satellites

Coach: Buzz Schoff, fourth season

Last season: 3-8 (2-2 GSSC).

Top returning offensive players: Brady Glisic (92 of 186, 101 yards per game, 6 TD, 872 rushing yards, 8 TD). WR Lucas Beschinski (11 catches, 98 yards).

Top returning defensive players: LB Matt Mulligan (127 tackles), DT Luke Osburn (54 tackles).

What you should know

Brady Glisic slid into the quarterback position vacated by former star Kyle Schmack last season and accounted for 14 total touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards of total offense. The senior won't have talented running back Jake Osburn (1,026 yards last season) to lean on this year, but the Satellites have some depth in the backfield.

Mulligan returns as South Central's leading tackler from a year ago when he had 92 solo stops and 127 total tackles. The Satellites were hit hard by graduation across both sides of the ball, but junior Luke Osburn is ready to emerge as a key player. The defensive tackle had 54 stops last season.

Wheeler Bearcats

Coach: Adam Hudak, fourth season.

Last season: 4-6 (1-3 GSSC).

Top returning offensive players: RB Trey Gibson (898 rushing yards, 8 TD, 14 catches, 119 yards), RB Anthony Cawby (233 rushing yards, 1 TD).

Top returning defensive players: DL Jonathan Mollencupp (25 tackles), LB Max Mortimer (61 tackles), DE Josh Bell (18 tackles), DE Michael Bell (16 tackles).

What you should know

Trey Gibson burst on the scene as a freshman last year, tallying more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and leading the team with eight touchdowns. Fourth-year Wheeler coach Adam Hudak expects even more this season.

"Trey is a special talent for us," Hudak said. "He's looked good so far in practices and he's ready to take the next step."

The Bearcats lost starting quarterback Bryce Catherman to graduation, but they gain the services of Boone Grove transfer Preston Morris. The junior saw spot duty for the Wolves last season and threw for 42 yards, including a 28-yard completion.

"We're excited about Preston," Hudak said. "We've also got a talented group of receivers this year. We expect to throw the ball more than we have in the past."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Prep schedule
Sports

Prep schedule

  • Updated

Prep football scrimmages and prep schedule for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

