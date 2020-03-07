Football players help Valparaiso win a basketball sectional title

VALPARAISO — Having a handful of football players with state championship experience can help a basketball team.

Valparaiso leaned on that experience in Saturday’s 53-52 Class 4A sectional championship win over Chesterton.

“We thrive off the pressure. We love the pressure. We live for close games,” senior forward and quarterback CJ Opperman said. “We’ve faced that pressure before. We knew what it was like having a packed stadium. We just loved every second of it.”

The Trojans (23-3) led by nine points at one point in the second half.

Opperman gave Valparaiso a one-point lead it would never relinquish with a little over two minutes left in the game when he stole the ball and sprinted downcourt for a layup.

“I knew we had to get a stop and we needed to score. I was just playing as hard as I could and I was just fortunate enough to get that steal,” he said. “

Opperman, Breece Walls, Brandon Mack, Colton Jones and Cooper Jones all hit free throws in the final two minutes to seal the win.