Football players help Valparaiso win a basketball sectional title

VALPARAISO — Having a handful of football players with state championship experience can help a basketball team.
Valparaiso leaned on that experience in Saturday’s 53-52 Class 4A sectional championship win over Chesterton.
“We thrive off the pressure. We love the pressure. We live for close games,” senior forward and quarterback CJ Opperman said. “We’ve faced that pressure before. We knew what it was like having a packed stadium. We just loved every second of it.”
The Trojans (23-3) led by nine points at one point in the second half.
Opperman gave Valparaiso a one-point lead it would never relinquish with a little over two minutes left in the game when he stole the ball and sprinted downcourt for a layup.
“I knew we had to get a stop and we needed to score. I was just playing as hard as I could and I was just fortunate enough to get that steal,” he said. “
Opperman, Breece Walls, Brandon Mack, Colton Jones and Cooper Jones all hit free throws in the final two minutes to seal the win.
“I believed we could do it. They believed we could do it. I’m not sure how many other people believed,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “I talked to our guys before the game. I said, ‘We need to be unshakeable.’ We had a chance to kind of just fold and they showed some mental toughness and were extremely unshakeable.”
The Vikings (17-8) were scoreless for almost six minutes in the second quarter until Opperman’s bucket with 2:03 left in the first half.
“I had a conversation with (Opperman) about two months ago when he was still trying to get out of his football legs and really challenged him. He’s stepped up and ever since then just been a great leader,” Coolman said.
The Trojans upset Valparaiso a year ago in the sectional championship. Coolman said he didn’t need to remind his players of that.
“We wanted to get them back this year and I’m glad we did,” Opperman said. “Chesterton’s our rival and we love to beat them anytime we can.”
Travis Grayson led the Trojans with 19 points, including eight in the final minute.
Chesterton senior Jake Wadding left the game late in the third quarter after being hit in the nose going for a layup. He didn’t return for almost four minutes.
“It was huge. You lose your best player at that time,” Trojans coach Marc Urban said. “Jake’s so good in the middle, you take that piece out and it’s a big adjustment. They got some turnovers and obviously it just got tight.”
Wadding had 14 points. Opperman led the Vikings with 15.
Valparaiso will play Merrillville Saturday in the first round of the Michigan City Regional.