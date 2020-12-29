Antwan Davis goes from bouncing from home to home to helping Ball State win the MAC

The path Antwan Davis traveled was far from straight. You could say there were bumps and road blocks along the way, but the Ball State wide receiver never let go of the steering wheel.

He kept his focus on the road ahead.

“I guess you could say I was homeless — I was just bouncing around,” said Davis, a former Lake Central standout and member of Ball State’s Mid-American Conference Championship football squad.

“My sophomore year (at LC) my grandma passed away and she was a rock for me. My mom struggled and my dad wasn’t in the picture. I knew my mom had to take care of my little brother, so I started off on my own. I started staying at different friends’ houses.”

That included crashing at both the Atkins’ family home and the Rolls’ family home in the Tri-Town area. Davis doesn’t hesitate to credit those families for keeping him afloat.

The Atkins family in St. John was the lifeline Davis needed and are still close to his heart today. He became friends with fellow receiver Austin Atkins, then a teammate at LC, and they got close running “route trees” at school. Davis, a senior at the time, said Atkins, a sophomore, explained his situation to his parents, Hunter and Tiffany, and he ended up moving in — just like he was one of their own.