Ball State wins MAC West, survives wild last play by WMU

MUNCIE — Ball State reached the Mid-American Conference championship game with a 30-27 victory over Western Michigan that ended with a wild series of laterals, the Cardinals prematurely rushing the field and a potential winning touchdown that was wiped out by penalty.

Ball State (5-1) will attempt to slow down Jaret Patterson and No. 24 Buffalo for the MAC championship on Friday in its first title game appearances since 2008.

Jack Knight kicked a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, to cap a 17-point, fourth-quarter run that gave Ball State the lead.

Then Western Michigan (4-2) tried to pull off a miracle from deep in its own territory. The Broncos pitched the ball around at the clock struck 0:00 and for a moment it looked as if Ball State jumped on a fumble.

The Cardinals rushed the field to celebrate, but it wasn't over yet. The play continued through dozens of players milling around and Western Michigan's Skyy Moore broke away for a touchdown.

Flags had flown and the play was called back because one of the at least seven laterals were ruled to be forward.