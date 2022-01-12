Best ability is availability for Drake’s D.J. Wilkins

D.J. Wilkins might not be cast in the next Marvel movie, but he’s definitely the real-life “Ironman.”

The Merrillville product and Drake shooting guard has started 112 straight games for the Missouri Valley Conference school.

“I think it comes down to how well I take care of my body, and the guys appreciate the fact I can fill in for them at any spot when my name is called,” Wilkins said. “I’ve never been a selfish player. I’ll do anything and play any position. I know for us to be successful I might have to change up my role.”

Wilkins has been as consistent as they come when it comes to both availability and true ability. He’s averaging 9.4 points a game and leads the team in assists. He does a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs, who are 11-5 on the season, including a perfect 9-0 at home.

Wilkins, a shooting guard by trade, was moved to point guard when fellow Region native Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) went down with a recent foot injury. It’s a credit to his selflessness and versatility for picking up the slack and running the show for those seven games.