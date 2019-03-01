Zack Merrill is staying home.
Andrean's standout senior quarterback had offers from Dayton, Butler and Saint Xavier but ultimately decided to continue his football career as a preferred walk-on at Indiana.
"Thank you to all my teammates that I've had in my life for building relationships and making memories that will last forever," Merrill said in a tweet announcing his decision. "Thank you to all my friends for the support and encouragement throughout this whole process."
During his final prep season, The Times' Offensive Player of the Year totaled 2,395 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 329 rushing yards and eight rushing scores. The 59ers ended the 2018 season 10-2 — which was their most wins in a year since 2014 — and won their fifth Northwest Crossroads Conference championship in school history.
Merrill will join his high school teammate Cameron Williams — a four-star outside linebacker — who committed to the Hoosiers on Dec. 19.