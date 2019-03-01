After serving as secondary coach and then coordinator of a defense that routinely ranked among the best in the FCS over the past 11 seasons, Landon Fox has been hired as Valparaiso University's head football coach, the school announced Friday.
During Fox's time as an assistant coach at Dayton, a fellow Pioneer Football League school, the Flyers compiled an 85-38 record, won three league titles and participated in the 2015 FCS playoffs. Dayton posted a winning record in 10 of those 11 seasons.
"Coach Fox has a proven track record of success and knows what it takes to win in the Pioneer Football League," Crusaders athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a statement. "Everyone I spoke with regarding his candidacy talked of his character and passion for influencing young men to succeed on the field, in the classroom and in life."
Fox replaces Dave Cecchini, who went 17-38 in his five seasons and resigned in early February to become the head coach at Bucknell. After Valparaiso went 6-5 in 2017 to post its first winning record since 2003, the Crusaders dipped to 2-9 in 2018.
In the press release announcing his hiring, Fox stressed recruiting and player development.
“From my time at Dayton, I learned the importance of targeting the right player in the Pioneer Football League and how to achieve that goal,” Fox said. “We will be seeking scholarship-level players who choose Valpo because of the academic programs. We will target student-athletes who put value in academics. We expect academic success, athletic competition and social life to all be important to our players.”
The 10 members of the Pioneer Football League don't award athletic scholarships to football players.
Fox coached Dayton's secondary in 2008 and 2009 and then became defensive coordinator. Here are a few of the Flyers' defensive highlights during Fox's time on staff:
• In 2008, Dayton ranked second nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (60.67) and fifth in points allowed per game (15.33).
• In 2009, the team was second in passing yards allowed per game (140.09), third in total yards allowed per game (242.64) and fifth in points allowed per game (13.64).
• The 2010 team was second in rushing defense (78.36 yards per game) and second in sacks (3.55 per game).
• The 2011 squad ranked third in sacks (3.73 per game).
• The Flyers were second nationally in passes intercepted (21) in 2016.
“At Dayton, we placed an emphasis on player development, and that’s something we’re going to carry over to Valparaiso,” Fox said. “We want to put our players in the best position possible to develop over the course of their careers at Valpo. Execution is key."
Fox will be formally introduced at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Athletics-Recreation Center media room.
Prior to Dayton, Fox was the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Wayne State, a Division II program in Detroit, from 2005-07.