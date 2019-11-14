Jack Jarnigan still remembers his introduction to the Hoosier Helmet.
The Valparaiso fifth-year senior was on his recruiting visit when he walked into an off-campus apartment and saw a framed photo of then-junior Nate Koeneman holding the trophy high in the air after the Crusaders knocked off Butler 17-3 on Nov. 8, 2014.
That photo is now adorned as a wall decal in the Valparaiso football offices. Sitting in the next room is the Hoosier Helmet itself, a trophy that Jarnigan has helped win in each of the last two years. The Crusaders will go for their third straight win over Butler on Saturday in Indianapolis.
“You think you know what a rivalry is in high school,” Jarnigan said. “Maybe you’re rivals with the school in the next town. You see those guys around, you date someone from that school. When it comes to this rivalry, we don’t associate with them. They don’t with us. I don’t even say their name.”
There are 89 players on the Valparaiso roster and Jarnigan is one of the 79 that hail from outside Indiana. Coming from California, Jarnigan’s only experience with Butler came from working as a court sweeper in San Jose during the 2010 NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs won a pair of games in the West Regional on the way to their first national title game appearance.
When Jarnigan arrived on campus, it was the photo that laid the ground work for explaining the importance of the rivalry.
“I see the faces of all the guys that came before me and I remember their stories about the game,” Jarnigan said. “That’s when (the introduction to the rivalry) starts. For those guys, it was the biggest win of their careers. My two biggest wins at Valpo have come against that team. It’s great for the players. It’s great for the program.”
Valparaiso’s first-year coach Landon Fox was a longtime assistant at Dayton where games against the Crusaders and Butler were just two more on the schedule. Dayton’s rivals were typically whoever was challenging the Flyers for the Pioneer Football League title. It didn’t take Fox long to realize what the Hoosier Helmet means to Valparaiso.
“You embrace the rivalry immediately,” Fox said. “It makes it fun. I embrace the history. We’ve had the captains share stories. We’re excited about every game, but there’s a little something more with this one.”
Duncan taking flight
Redshirt junior quarterback Chris Duncan has quietly put together a handful of impressive stats since taking over the starting position earlier this year. Duncan had been the backup to Jimmy Seewald before injuries derailed the career of the promising signal caller.
Duncan threw for a career-high 304 yards in last week’s 27-21 loss to Morehead State and he ran for 154 yards earlier this season against Dayton, the most rushing yards from a Valparaiso quarterback in 12 years. Duncan has thrown for 3,229 yards in his career, good for 10th all-time in program history.
“I give the offensive staff a lot of credit because we’ve evolved our game plan to be able to use Chris as an athlete,” Fox said. “He’s not a guy that’s going to throw 50 times in a game, but when we’ve needed him to throw, he’s gotten more comfortable as the year has gone on. He can do a lot of different things when he’s on the field.”
Pioneer Roadblock
Fox has been preaching all season that he doesn’t want the final result to dictate the evaluation of the overall game. While the Crusaders are sitting at 1-9, there have been some improvements throughout the season, that is until Valparaiso fell to Morehead State last week.
“We had some opportunities that we just didn’t take advantage of,” Fox said. “It’s the first time (in recent weeks) where I don’t feel like we got better. I’m eager to see how we come out this week. Throughout the year, I’ve been able to reach them in the locker room, but now I’m wondering how we respond to last week. We’ll have a clearer idea of where we’re at as a team when we see how we come out on Saturday.”