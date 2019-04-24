Jon’Vea Johnson has never had it easy.
Despite his father, Jason Johnson, playing in the NFL, Jon’Vea Johnson didn’t live in a fancy neighborhood, grow up in a big house or attend a private school. Jason Johnson admits that he wasted a lot of his money and didn’t think too hard about the future.
He thought he’d live a lavish lifestyle for a long time. But instead, his NFL career ended just as quickly as it started and as a result, his son’s life has been defined by overcoming many of the same obstacles he once endured.
Jon’vea Johnson was raised in Gary public housing with his mother, Eula Veasy, for the majority of his childhood.
When he stayed with his mother, Jon’Vea Johnson said that their apartment was burglarized more than once and his mother’s car was shot up. And even after she moved to South Bend and he went to live with his father while he was in high school, the hardships continued when a few of his close friends — Daja Brookshire and Avery Flynn — were killed due to gun violence.
Veasy said the tough times definitely affected her son. However, she believes the hardships Jon’Vea Johnson experienced helped build her son’s faith in God and himself to rise above the obstacles and land on the brink of realizing his own NFL dream.
“You just don’t know how you’ll react,” Veasy said about her son being drafted. “But I just want him to have what he wants after he’s worked so hard. He’s been working, for real, since he was a kid. And I believe he deserves the fruit of his labor.”
Veasy said she knew early on that her son would be a special athlete, and it started before he even touched a football field. She remembers when Jon’Vea Johnson was a few years old and he was playing on the floor with his father. Her son would bear crawl with ease toward Jason Johnson while they interacted, and she anticipated that his early athleticism could be foreshadowing of what was to come.
She was right.
Jason Johnson coached their son throughout his prep career at West Side and said that when the Cougars needed someone to step up, Jon’Vea Johnson never shied away. And although he inspired his son to start playing, Jason Johnson refuses to take credit for Jon’Vea Johnson’s poise in high-stakes moments.
“I consider Jon’Vea a clutch player,” said Jason Johnson, who coached West Side from 2011-2017. “He’s ready to go when the lights are on and it’s a big moment against a big team. When a play was needed, he always seemed to come through and make that play.”
During his junior season, Jon’Vea Johnson totaled 47 passes for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns. And in his senior year, he followed it up with 73 catches for 1,428 yards and 23 touchdowns. His standout campaign helped him earn first-team all-state honors and a scholarship to Toledo, where he used his career as a Rocket to get one step closer to the NFL.
Johnson is ranked No. 23 among wide receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft by Walterfootball.com. Rotoworld predicts he might be a late-round pick.
“I’ve just been picturing it the past couple of nights like, ‘Man I’m really about to be at training camp in a couple more weeks,'” said Jon’Vea Johnson, who went on top-30 visits with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. “It’s been surreal, and it’s been a very good experience. From the senior games to the pro day to my training out in Dallas, it’s been hectic. But if you love the game, it’s going to be all worth it.”
Family is forever
In sports, there will always be an underdog.
But for Jon’Vea Johnson, he doesn’t think it’s cliché for his football career to be tagged with that label. There may be people who believe in him now, and he embraces their support. However, his closest relationships are with those who were there before any NFL scouts saw his game film.
When Jon’Vea Johnson talks about his family, the appreciation of his parents is evident. Although they never got married, he can’t recall a time when his mother and father weren’t there to guide him. And if he ever needed any additional support from someone who really understood what he was going through, his cousin Lonnie Johnson Jr. is the first guy who comes to mind.
“That’s like my brother, honestly,” Jon’Vea Johnson said. “He was my favorite cousin growing up. We ran track together, played football and played on the same basketball team pretty much our whole life until high school. So just playing sports made us close, and being family just put the cherry on top.”
Alongside Jon’Vea Johnson, Lonnie Johnson also had a memorable career as a Cougar. Jason Johnson said that as his coach, the main attribute that separated his nephew from other top athletes in the Region was his versatility. He played Lonnie Johnson on both sides of the ball and his nephew proved that he could excel offensively and defensively.
During his final prep season, Lonnie Johnson totaled 40 receptions for 772 yards and 14 touchdowns and also notched 22 carries for 253 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, one blocked punt and two blocked field goals.
After high school, Lonnie Johnson went on to play junior college football at Garden City Community College and eventually earned a scholarship to Kentucky. Following two strong seasons as cornerback with the Wildcats, he is projected as a second-round pick according to NFL.com and said that it’s been a blessing to go through the pre-draft process with his cousin.
“This is something we always knew were going to do,” Lonnie Johnson said. “It was just about timing. We didn’t know what time it was going to happen, but we just knew were going to get here one day.”
Lonnie Johnson said his bond with Jon’Vea Johnson is a result of their support system and competitiveness. They each want the other to succeed but will never back down from any head-to-head challenge — even if they’re hundreds of miles apart. At his pro day, Jon’Vea Johnson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, while Lonnie Johnson ran his in 4.52 seconds at the NFL combine.
After Jon’Vea Johnson bragged to him about his time, Lonnie Johnson said there was no way his cousin could be that much faster than him. And on his pro day, Lonnie Johnson believes he redeemed himself by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.
“We’re just always going against each other in any type of way,” Lonnie Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter what it is.”
Jason Johnson said he’s excited to see both his son and nephew start another chapter in their football journeys during the NFL draft and doesn’t think that they’re success on the gridiron should come as a surprise. He added that their family has bred a number of college athletes, including Arkansas running back Brandon Holmes and Indiana wide receiver O.J. Connor, and Jon'Vea and Lonnie Johnson were just the next in line.
“We talked about it and told them what they were going to be really, really early,” said Jason Johnson, who played in the NFL in 1988, 1989 and 1991. “I can remember as early as six years old talking to Lonnie and Jon’Vea and just telling them, ‘You’re going pro. There’s no doubt about it.’”
Building for tomorrow
Nov. 22, 2014 is a date Jon’Vea Johnson will never forget.
It’s the day his son, Jace Jordan Johnson, was born, and he wasn’t there.
“He was born right at the end of the season,” Jon’Vea Johnson said. “They called me at like 4 in the morning, and I couldn’t be there so that was definitely weighing on my head.”
Jon’Vea Johnson didn’t get to see his son until after closing out the last three games of his red-shirt freshman season and heading home for a visit. He said he was grateful but nervous when he finally held Jace Johnson because for the first time in his life he realized that he had to become a provider.
And in order to provide, he had to make sacrifices.
Jace Johnson is now 4 years old, and Jon’Vea Johnson said his son is one of his biggest fans even though he can’t be around as much as he would like. Jon’Vea Johnson has missed all of his son’s birthdays because of his football obligations with Toledo, and his former teammate Andrew Davis — who was also his roommate all five years in college — saw firsthand the toll it took on Jon’Vea Johnson to be away from his son.
“He wants to be in his life 24/7, so I know it was really hard on him.” Davis said. “But he understood he had to take care of business, and it motivated him a lot. It matured him and opened his eyes to make him see he has another mouth to feed.”
Jon’Vea Johnson said he didn’t realize he loved football until he saw that making it to the next level and elevating his family to a better lifestyle wasn’t a given. In his sophomore season, he had a breakout campaign with 40 receptions, 773 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named second-team All- Mid-American Conference. But the following year, he regressed — totaling five scores — and wasn’t awarded any all-conference recognition.
During the offseason, Jon’Vea Johnson said he had to make a choice: accept that he wasn’t good enough or outwork his competition to regain his status as a top-tier playmaker in the MAC. He ultimately decided on the latter, but it didn’t come without some self-reflection and a lot of encouragement from his mother.
“It took long hours on the phone, that’s for sure, just going over the same things,” Veasy said. “We talked about what he had to put in front of him. I told him, ‘Think of your son. Think about your legacy. Think about what your dad has done. Think about what you need to carry on.’”
Jon’Vea Johnson eventually bounced back with a solid senior season — scoring nine touchdowns and notching a 20.6 yards per catch average — and was named third-team All-MAC.
He finished his career with 122 catches for 2,233 yards and 24 touchdowns. After spending five years at Toledo, Jon’Vea Johnson said he’s excited to move on to the next stage of his career, and his father intends to make sure his son doesn’t suffer the same pitfalls he did.
Jason Johnson went undrafted but said his first check from the NFL was for $13,752 and as a 21-year-old, that was more money than he’d made in his entire life. His nephew and son will easily make more money on their first pay days than him, but Jon’Vea Johnson isn’t worries about squandering his finances.
He plans to heed his father’s advice and will continue to give himself a reminder of who he is playing for. Over the past few years, Jon’Vea Johnson has written the name of his loved ones, including his son, on both cleats, and he promises to never forget his hometown.
“Before I go out to practice, I pray about how thankful I am for the people that I have and the people I’ve lost,” Jon’Vea Johnson said. “That and the city of Gary is what keep me going. Gary has made me who I am today, and it’s a lot a want to do for the city if I get the opportunity.”