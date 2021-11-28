Hoosiers fire offensive coordinator in wake of 0-9 Big Ten finish

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Tom Allen fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Hoosiers completed their first winless season in conference play since 2011.

Allen also said he would take a $200,000 pay cut in each of the next four seasons. His contract runs through 2027.

For the past several weeks, there were indications Allen already had made up his mind about some offseason changes after the Hoosiers failed to meet expectations. More could be coming after Indiana finished 2-10, with its wins coming over Idaho and Western Kentucky.

"We've got to go into the offseason and make sure we fix the things that were part of the problem for how this occurred," Allen said after Saturday's 44-7 drubbing at Purdue. "Offensively, there were injuries, but that's not an excuse. I thought there were a lot of execution things that hurt us, too."

Sheridan coached Indiana's quarterbacks in 2017 and 2018 and became the tight end coach in 2019.

In 2020, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and the Hoosiers turned in their best season in more than half a century. Indiana entered this season with its first preseason AP Top 25 ranking since the 1980s (No. 17) and talked openly about the feasibility of winning a Big Ten Conference title.