Indiana falls to 2-8 with loss to Rutgers

Rutgers sealed it early in the third quarter when Ty Fryfogle fumbled a punt at the Indiana 10 and Aaron Young scored on the next play to make it 24-3.

The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, have something to play for.

"I'm excited, our guys are fighting," Schiano said. "We want to write that story at the end of the year and now we have a chance. We'll see what we can do."

For the Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten), this wasn't just another win.

It was their most lopsided victory in conference play since joining the Big Ten — easily surpassing the previous mark of 22 points against Indiana in 2015. Now comes the hard part — beating either No. 23 Penn State or Maryland to finish the job.

Rutgers earned some style points, too, when quarterback Noah Vedral threw a backward pass to offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, who caught the ball around the 12-yard line and dove toward the pylon for a 7-yard TD run and a 31-3 lead in the third quarter.

O'Neal has converted that play into a score twice in two years.

"I couldn't do it without my guys up front," O'Neal said. "They made a great block for me to get in there."

Stat pack