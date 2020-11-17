Allen's emotional style fuels turnaround for No. 9 Indiana

The first was to the golf cart where everyone watched Tom Allen hug and kiss his injured son. Teammates soon gathered round to offer their support before the linebacker was taken off the field. The second came after the final gun, and included some tears and prayer.

“I just love him so much,” Allen said after the game. “It’s hard, it’s hard to see your son out there. I knew by the way he responded that it was serious. It’s hard to stand there and see that and then have to keep coaching but that’s what you have to do.”

Allen said his son's injury is similar to the one that sidelined Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last year. The Hoosiers linebacker is scheduled for surgery Tuesday.

It's not the first time the Allen family has embarked on this journey.

Last season during a win at Nebraska, Thomas Allen suffered a left shoulder injury.

“Unfortunately, I’d seen that movie before,” Glass said. “When we were at Nebraska last year, we beat them for the first time there in 60 years in front of 90,000 people, many of whom were unfortunately booing Thomas because they thought he was faking the injury and trying to slow down the game.”