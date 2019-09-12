BLOOMINGTON — Cameron Williams is gaining a new understanding of the word "tough".
It’s one of the bigger changes he’s gone through since graduating from Andrean and starting his football career at Indiana.
“Nobody could tell me anything,” Williams said of his high school days. “But (at IU), it’s a different type of tough. You got to be willing to learn. You got be open to new ideas and plays and getting moved around.”
As a high school standout, Williams wasn’t used to being off the field too much. In his final two years at Andrean, he accumulated 124 tackles, 17 sacks, 36 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions (one touchdown), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven pass breakups and one blocked punt.
Those numbers turned Williams into a four-star prospect — ranked the No. 4 prospect in Indiana and the No. 11 outside linebacker nationally by Rivals — and a two-time Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State honoree.
But so far with Indiana, Williams has yet to see any action in the Hoosiers’ first two games this season. He’s accepted that. He’s accepted his new role.
When Williams took a visit to Bloomington last December, he instantly knew Indiana was where he wanted to be. He attended a basketball game, sitting front row in a sold-out Assembly Hall as Romeo Langford and company knocked off Louisville 68-67.
“The coaches were amazing,” Williams said. “I came here because it felt like family. Like chilling with the players on my official visit got me in the mindset of, ‘Yeah, I want to play with these dudes.’”
He committed one month after that visit.
Williams competed at the IHSAA state track finals in Bloomington last spring. Williams was disqualified in the 110-meter hurdles for impeding another runner. He wishes he would’ve gotten a ring, but said he wasn’t upset about it for too long. He was too excited about where he was.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was like 'Wow!.' I’m really here,” he said. “This is my home now.”
Through summer and fall camps Williams has been working with his new teammates to shape himself into a Big Ten player. He said he’s taken off some of the fat he had from high school and turned it into muscle, gaining around 15 pounds. He now stands at 6 feet, 3 inches and 215 pounds.
“Cam’s a big, athletic guy,” said senior linebacker Reakwon Jones, who leads the team with 15 tackles this season. “He works hard in the weight room as far as developing and everything. When he does get his chance, I think he’s going to be a real bright spot on this defense, and, you know, he has to just continue to work and ask questions. I’m excited for his future.”
Williams doesn’t know if he’ll see any action this season. His guess is probably a four-game redshirt, much like the many other talented freshmen in his class, who have donned the nickname, “The New Wave.” He said he’s happy and not envious of guys like David Ellis and Tiawan Mullen, fellow freshmen that Williams said will be instrumental in the program’s future.
He said the fact of red-shirting is the least of his concerns. His main focus is this Saturday’s matchup against the No. 6-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
On Tuesday, Williams stood outside of Indiana’s team room in the bowels of Memorial Stadium and pointed at the mural on the wall, depicting an image of when Indiana and Ohio State met in Bloomington in 2017, and the crowd was filled with 52,929 red jerseys.
“I’m worried about this game right here (Saturday vs.) Ohio State,” Williams said. “And just continue to better my team and my players around me and just be a good teammate at all times.”
When the time comes for Williams to play for the Hoosiers, he knows he’ll be ready to produce at a high level.
“I’m going to be the best player I can be for this university because this is my dream,” Williams said. “Not only am I going to fight for the fans but I’m going to fight for my brothers on the field. I’m going to do everything for IU and make sure my name gets remembered, and I’m doing the best I can to make that happen.”