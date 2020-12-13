Armaan Franklin, Trevion Williams lead Indiana, Purdue to wins

Armaan Franklin drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, both career highs, to lead Indiana to an 87-52 win over North Alabama on Sunday.
Franklin was 5-of-7 behind the arc and also had five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points for the Hoosiers (4-2), going 7 of 11 from the foul line and grabbing seven rebounds with three blocks. Indiana outrebounded the Lions 47-34. Trey Galloway scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting as the Hoosiers shot 50%.
Will Soucie topped the Lions (2-2) with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting but his teammates were just 14 of 54, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range. North Alabama shot 33%.
Indiana had the first seven points of the game, with Jackson-Davis scoring five. Moments later the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight, starting with back-to-back dunks by Galloway, for a 23-7 lead at the 8:09 mark.
A Soucie layup and three-point play cut the deficit to eight but Indiana hit three 3-pointers down the stretch and Jordan Geronimo scored at the buzzer to push the Hoosier lead to 40-24 at the break. Indiana finished with 13 treys on 33 attempts.
Franklin had two 3-pointers and a layup in a 17-0 run in the middle of the second half that put Indiana on top 76-37.
Saturday
Purdue 80, Indiana State 68: Trevion Williams scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Boliermakers' win.
Williams shot 13 for 18 (72.2%) and did most of his damage in the first half scoring 18, though he made all four shot attempts after halftime.
It was Williams' second career 30-point game. He set a career-high 36 last season against Michigan.
Eric Hunter Jr. scored 13 points, Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic scored 12 and Aaron Wheeler 10 with 13 rebounds for Purdue (4-2). Valparaiso grad Brandon Newman started and went scoreless. He did finish with four assists, a rebound and a steal.
Purdue had a 40-24 rebounding advantage. The Boilermakers remained unbeaten at home this season with their third win.
Cooper Neese scored 22 points for Indiana State (1-1) going 7-for-11 shooting including 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Tyreke Key scored 18 and Jake LaRavia 10.
Key's jumper three minutes in gave the Sycamores a 10-1 lead. The moment was short lived as Purdue recovered quickly with a 13-5 run.
Later, Williams threw down a dunk with 8:44 before halftime for an 18-17 Boilermakers lead and they led the rest of the way. It was 38-29 at halftime and Indiana State never drew within five the rest of the way.
