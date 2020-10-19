Ball's injury forces Hoosiers to scramble to fill void

The first crack at replacing Ball goes to Bryant Fitzgerald, a 6-foot, 209-pound redshirt junior.

He arrived in Bloomington after The Indianapolis Star named him the state's best prep defensive back in 2016. The former high school star from suburban Indianapolis didn't disappoint. After redshirting in 2017, he led the team with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and six takeaways in 2018.

Last year, as Ball logged 47 tackles, two sacks, six quarterback hits and two pass breakups, Fitzgerald continued to learn the hybrid husky position Allen thought he could play. Fitzgerald made the official switch this spring.

“I think there are certain things we'll ask Fitz to do," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “I think he’s playing some really good football right now. When you have a dynamic guy like ‘Lino, you've got to be ready to adjust from a leveraging standpoint, a schematic standpoint as well as a personnel standpoint."

That means adding some extra bodies to the mix.

Jamar Johnson, a productive junior from Florida, is listed as Fitzgerald's backup . Johnson played in 10 games as a true freshman and last season finished with 25 tackles, two interceptions to share the team lead and three sacks, tied for third at Indiana.