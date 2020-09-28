Hoosiers lose key defensive starter Marcelino Ball as practice begins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcelino Ball provided a physical presence in Indiana's secondary from the moment he first stepped on the field in 2016.

Now coach Tom Allen is looking for a replacement.

Allen announced Monday that the fifth-year senior tore an anterior cruciate ligament during workouts last week and will miss the entire season.

“I hate that for him," Allen said. “He has been such a great player for us and has really matured so much as a young man. He will handle it the right way, but he will not be able to play this season."

Ball came to Indiana in 2016 with aspirations of following two of his three older brothers into the NFL. He found a perfect fit in Allen's defense playing husky — part linebacker, part safety — and made an immediate impact. He finished third on the team and led all Big Ten freshmen with 75 tackles, finishing third in the nation among freshmen with 60 solos.

But three games into his sophomore season, Ball suffered a left knee injury that forced him to miss the final nine games. He returned in 2018, finishing with 59 tackles and then recorded 47 tackles and two sacks for the bowl-bound Hoosiers last season.

He graduated in May and was expected to be one of the defensive leaders again this season.