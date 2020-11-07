Indiana beats No. 23 Michigan for first time in 33 years to remain undefeated

The Hoosier offense had a season-high 14 points in the first quarter with Penix throwing two touchdowns to receivers Miles Marshall and Ty Fryfogle at the 8:57 and 1:41 marks, respectively.

Indiana’s first half offensive dominance continued with them adding on another 10 points in the second quarter to carry a 24-7 lead into halftime. In that stretch, Charles Campbell nailed a 52-yard field goal at the 6:53 mark and Penix threw his third touchdown of the day to tight end Peyton Hendershot with 56 seconds left in the first half.

“We challenge them about starting fast and finishing strong, and that’s exactly what they did,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

While not as explosive, the second half Indiana offense was very timely.

Twice in the second half Michigan threatened to make it a close game with 10-point differentials. Michigan Quarterback Joe Milton found Roman Wilson in the third quarter to make it 24-14. Later, at the 13:43 mark of the fourth quarter, the score got close again at 31-21 when Milton connected 21 yards downfield to Ronnie Bell in the end zone.

In response to both of those scores, Indiana drove the length of the field and Stevie Scott ran for two short touchdowns from the goal line in two drives shortly after Michigan’s touchdowns.