 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana beats No. 23 Michigan for first time in 33 years to remain undefeated
alert top story urgent
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana beats No. 23 Michigan for first time in 33 years to remain undefeated

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — It’s drought-ending season for Indiana Football.

Just two weeks after Indiana defeated a Top 10 team for the first time since 1987 in No. 8 Penn State, they made history again.

On Saturday afternoon Indiana came up with with another historic win, a 38-21 victory over No. 23 Michigan at home in Bloomington.

This is Indiana’s first win over Michigan since 1987 and just the 10th time ever. This is also the sixth time in program history that Indiana has had multiple victories over ranked opponents in a season.

“This is something we expected,” Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “We practice hard for moments like this.”

Knocking off the Wolverines propels Indiana to 3-0 with the program looking as good as it has in decades. The Hoosiers have won their first three Big Ten games since 1988 win they beat Northwestern, Ohio State and Minnesota Oct. 1-15.

Being able to defeat a highly talented Michigan team in such dominant fashion requires a complete team effort.

Unlike the first two games of the season, Indiana’s offense set the tone for the game with a fast start that continued throughout the entirety of the contest.

The Hoosier offense had a season-high 14 points in the first quarter with Penix throwing two touchdowns to receivers Miles Marshall and Ty Fryfogle at the 8:57 and 1:41 marks, respectively.

Indiana’s first half offensive dominance continued with them adding on another 10 points in the second quarter to carry a 24-7 lead into halftime. In that stretch, Charles Campbell nailed a 52-yard field goal at the 6:53 mark and Penix threw his third touchdown of the day to tight end Peyton Hendershot with 56 seconds left in the first half.

“We challenge them about starting fast and finishing strong, and that’s exactly what they did,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

While not as explosive, the second half Indiana offense was very timely.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Twice in the second half Michigan threatened to make it a close game with 10-point differentials. Michigan Quarterback Joe Milton found Roman Wilson in the third quarter to make it 24-14. Later, at the 13:43 mark of the fourth quarter, the score got close again at 31-21 when Milton connected 21 yards downfield to Ronnie Bell in the end zone.

In response to both of those scores, Indiana drove the length of the field and Stevie Scott ran for two short touchdowns from the goal line in two drives shortly after Michigan’s touchdowns.

The strong responses allowed Indiana to stay ahead by three scores on Michigan and maintain control of the game.

As a whole, the offense was electric and carried Indiana to a win over a resilient Michigan team that could’ve made it interesting had it not been for the continual scoring from the Hoosiers.

The 460 yards of total offense was a season-high for Indiana.

“I think Nick Sheridan did a phenomenal job,” Allen said of his first-year offensive coordinator.

As a by-product of the offense’s outburst, Penix and Fryfogle had career days. Penix threw for a career-high 342 yards on 30-of-52 passing and three touchdowns. Fryfogle had career highs in receptions and yards with seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana’s defense also notched another solid performance, particularly in the running game, holding Michigan to just 13 yards.

Milton and the passing attack for the Wolverines turned it on throughout the second half, but turnovers stalled any long-lasting momentum. Junior defensive backs Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews each had interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Williams’ pick led to Scott’s touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Matthews’ takeaway effectively ended the game with Indiana running the clock out.

The undefeated start, impressive performances, and getting over the hump over teams they previously couldn’t beat are all combining to make a special and historic season for Indiana.

“It’s just so neat to see them be able to be rewarded for believing in us, for coming here,” Allen said. “Some of these guys came here and could have gone a lot of other places, but they believed.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts