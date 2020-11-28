Indiana bounces back with win over Maryland, loses Michael Penix Jr. with lower leg injury

The word “response” was Indiana’s word of the week but also became the overarching theme in the Hoosiers’ game against Maryland Saturday afternoon.

No. 12 Indiana responded from adversity in their 27-11 home win over the Terrapins and improve to 5-1 on the year.

The word was motivation after the loss at then-No. 3 Ohio State last week, but it was also necessary to guide Indiana through stagnant offense and injury to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“The whole team has to respond ... your offense has to adjust, and other guys got to go step up,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “That’s what we did, and that’s how we won the game.”

There wasn't an immediate diagnosis for Penix's injury, but Allen offered it was a lower leg injury with no further comment. The sophomore walked off with trainer's. Penix has thrown for 1,561 yards and 14 touchdowns to four interceptions in six games this season.

Other than one complete drive capped off by a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Indiana running back Stevie Scott late in the first quarter, the offense came out very flat. Penix struggled tremendously, completing only two of his 15 passes for 37 yards.