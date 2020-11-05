Indiana chases another feat against Michigan

“Indiana is really good,” he said, noting the Hoosiers appear more fired up. “Tom Allen does a great job, coaching the team. It’s an exciting ballclub and Tom has them playing well.”

Michigan, meanwhile, has been up and down. They dominated Minnesota on the road in Week 1, then nearly fell out of the Top 25 after a 27-24 loss to rival Michigan State — at home — last week.

Strong-armed quarterback Joe Milton has played relatively well in his first two career starts at Michigan, which hasn't yet committed a turnover.

But he's facing an opportunistic defense that already has six takeaways and is tied for third nationally in turnover margin per game (plus-2.0) .

If the Hoosiers win that battle, they just might have another major milestone to celebrate.

“It will be made a big deal about," said Allen, who has seen two of the last three meetings decided in overtime. “I think we’ve had opportunities since I’ve been here against Michigan and we haven’t been able to finish, just like Penn State. We have to clean up the mistakes and we have to finish."

