Indiana defense carries Hoosiers to 37-21 win at Rutgers, 2-0 start

Indiana's defense inserted its will to get the Hoosiers to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play for the first time since 1991.
The Hoosiers won at Rutgers 37-21 on Saturday. Other than Rutgers scoring first halfway through the first quarter, it was all Indiana.
After allowing the early score, the Hoosiers scored 23 unanswered points through the third quarter to grasp the game’s momentum and take complete control of the game.
That dominant energy came from scores from Indiana’s offense, but this success was fueled by the defense.
“Momentum is a strong thing in a football game,” Indiana cornerback Reese Taylor said. “Any momentum towards the team … changes the mindset, it makes the defense try more.”
In the first half the defense was particularly impressive. Rutgers only accounted for 60 total yards, and in their seven first half drives, Indiana’s defense got six stops, including two interceptions.
Indiana got 14 points out of these turnovers, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. rushing for a touchdown from the 1-yard line and throwing a 15-yard score to Ty Fryfogle, in the second quarter.
These scores weren’t just crucial to give Indiana a 20-7 halftime lead, but to spark Indiana’s offense in the second half after a very slow start in the passing game.
Penix began the game 3-of-10 passing and finished it by completing 14-of-16 passes for a total 238 yards and three touchdowns.
With Penix’s adjustments, Indiana’s offense found consistent rhythm for the first time all season. There was a a nice balance of short and long passes, including a 63-yard bomb to Whop Philyor in the third quarter.
“From last week to this week we were a way better offense and showed that,” Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot said. “I think we were all trying to maybe force things … just let the game come to us and I think we did a good job of that.”
Indiana’s run game supplemented the effort with 107 yards and 81 of them coming from Stevie Scott.
The defense held up their end in the second half, too, picking off Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral for a third time in the third quarter.
In addition to the three interceptions, Indiana’s defense only gave up 247 yards of offense, sacked Vedral four times and forced Rutgers to come up empty on all four tries on fourth down.
Rutgers did make a bit of a late push, though, with Vedral throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bo Melton with 3:21 left, making it 37-21 with a brief, wild stretch to follow.
Rutgers recovered an onside kick and looked dead in the water near midfield before things got chaotic on a 4th-and-32.
A wild sequence ensued with eight lateral passes from the Scarlet Knights that resulted in Melton taking it to the end zone for a touchdown to make it a potential 10-point game at 37-27 before the score was negated because of a forward pass.
“It’s a difficult situation and they would’ve created a lot of momentum if they’d have gotten that,” Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said.
From there, it was a turnover on downs with 1:20 left, and Indiana stomped out any magic Rutgers had left by kneeling out the remainder of the clock to seal it.
Now, Indiana has a big game with No. 13 Michigan (1-1) visiting Bloomington next week.
“There’s a whole bunch of things we have to get better at,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “I want to see a mature football and learn how to handle success.”
