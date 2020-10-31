Indiana defense carries Hoosiers to 37-21 win at Rutgers, 2-0 start

Penix began the game 3-of-10 passing and finished it by completing 14-of-16 passes for a total 238 yards and three touchdowns.

With Penix’s adjustments, Indiana’s offense found consistent rhythm for the first time all season. There was a a nice balance of short and long passes, including a 63-yard bomb to Whop Philyor in the third quarter.

“From last week to this week we were a way better offense and showed that,” Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot said. “I think we were all trying to maybe force things … just let the game come to us and I think we did a good job of that.”

Indiana’s run game supplemented the effort with 107 yards and 81 of them coming from Stevie Scott.

The defense held up their end in the second half, too, picking off Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral for a third time in the third quarter.

In addition to the three interceptions, Indiana’s defense only gave up 247 yards of offense, sacked Vedral four times and forced Rutgers to come up empty on all four tries on fourth down.

Rutgers did make a bit of a late push, though, with Vedral throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bo Melton with 3:21 left, making it 37-21 with a brief, wild stretch to follow.