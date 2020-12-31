Indiana prepares for homecoming trip to Tampa, Outback Bowl

The connections Allen built when coaching in Florida paved the way for Indiana’s recruiting success in the state. The Hoosiers have 22 players on the roster from Florida, and 10 played high school football in the Tampa area.

A number of Indiana’s best players are from Tampa, including Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor, and Micah McFadden, among others.

McFadden, the junior linebacker and third team AP All-American, has never played at Raymond James Stadium before, but has been there a few times for Tampa Bay Buccaneers games. The game will also be the first time anyone beyond immediate family of the players will be able to watch McFadden, and the entire team, play in-person this season.

“I got close to 45 people that are going to be at the game,” McFadden said. “So, I’m going to be really excited, can’t wait to play in front of a big crowd for once this season.”

Beyond just the homecoming aspect, playing in the Outback Bowl is another significant step in the growth of the program. This is the first time in school history that for two consecutive seasons, Indiana will play in a January bowl game in Florida.