BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Tom Allen named Michael Penix the starting quarterback for the season, and Allen emphasized that the team will only stick with one quarterback throughout the season and won’t intertwine signal callers to give opponents different looks.
Barring any injury, it will be Penix no matter what. Except for the second half of Indiana’s home-opening 52-0 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium.
It wasn’t because Penix had a poor game or sustained an injury, the red-shirt freshman just did all he needed to do in the first 29 minutes of action.
Penix completed 14-of-20 passes with 197 yards and two touchdowns, leaving the game with a 28-0 advantage. The other two touchdowns while Penix was on the field came from running backs Stevie Scott, who now has three touchdowns on the season, and Cole Gest, who picked up his first of the year on a 3-yard run.
“Just want to keep everybody fresh and healthy,” Allen said. “The less hits the better.”
With 1:25 left until halftime, Allen put in junior QB Peyton Ramsey, who started all 12 games for the Hoosiers last season. Ramsey’s first pass of the game was a quick swing out to running back Ronnie Walker, who torched the Panthers defense 64 yards down the right sideline for a score.
Ramsey started the second half for the Hoosiers and finished the game 13-of-15 passing with 226 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was extremely excited,” Penix said of Ramsey’s performance. “He definitely puts in the work — in the film (room) — I have no doubt in mind he was ready.”
Ramsey’s success even led to freshman transfer Jack Tuttle see some action in the game’s final 12 minutes. Tuttle went 3-of-8 for 18 passing yards.
Throughout the game, 12 receivers caught at least one pass for a total of 441 yards and four touchdowns. Leading the way in the receiving core was fifth-year senior Donovan Hale, who accumulated his first 100-yard receiving game with five catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.
“I feel like it’s something I’m capable of doing night in and night out,” Hale said. “Peyton and Mike did a good job of finding me when I was open.”
In the backfield, the Hoosiers had three backs rush for a touchdown — Scott, Gest and Sampson James — and had one back, Ronnie Walker, catch a TD pass.
Despite the offensive firepower, the driving force of the game was Indiana’s defense, who limited Eastern Illinois to 116 yards of total offense and just five first downs. It wasn’t until 10:10 remained in the fourth quarter when Eastern Illinois finally eclipsed over 100 yards of total offense.
This was Indiana’s biggest margin of victory since defeating Nebraska 54-0 in October of 1944.
“Took care of business like we were supposed to,” Allen said.
The Hoosiers are now 2-0 and will welcome in the No. 5-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday. The Buckeyes (2-0) have outscored their opponents 87-21 this season and haven’t lost to Indiana since 1988.
What does Ohio State mean to Indiana’s starting quarterback?
“Nothing,” Penix said.
“We’re not worried about it. We’re focused on what we need to focus on. We’re gonna come out and execute, definitely.”