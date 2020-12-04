Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle's 'grit' and 'toughness' prepares him for first collegiate start

The Mission Hills offense had Tuttle in a number of different offensive packages that utilized Tuttle under center, in the shotgun or in opportunities to use his feet.

What always impressed Hauser the most, though, was Tuttle in the play action game, calling his ability second-to-none.

“To watch him get under center, and then ball fake it, and then just watch that ball sail with accuracy and drop it down, that was so fun to watch,” Hauser said.

Despite the rare talent and notoriety as a high school student, Hauser described Tuttle as a humble kid and someone who was a great teammate.

This sentiment was reflected in Tuttle as he spoke to the media this week, ahead of the Wisconsin matchup.

He said that his teammates have been really supportive of him throughout the week and that he would be relying on Indiana’s offensive playmakers to get him rolling.

“I think our offense is phenomenal,” Tuttle said. “We have some guys that can just really go, and I believe in that, they believe in themselves, and we believe in each other.”