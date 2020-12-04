 Skip to main content
Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle's 'grit' and 'toughness' prepares him for first collegiate start
Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle's 'grit' and 'toughness' prepares him for first collegiate start

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle throws against Maryland on Nov. 28. Tuttle will make his first collegiate start in place of Michael Penix Jr. on Saturday at Wisconsin.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Jack Tuttle was an unknown when he stepped in after Michael Penix Jr., Indiana’s starting quarterback and dark horse Heisman contender, went down with an injury against Maryland last Saturday.

Tuttle will get his chance to prove himself, though, as he has been thrust into the starting role for the remainder of the season as Penix is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Tuttle replaced Penix late in the third quarter against Maryland and finished out the game while looking unfazed by the challenge. He went 5-of-5 passing the ball for 31 yards and a two-point conversion in his brief stint against the Terrapins.

“Every week I try to prepare like I’m the starter,” Tuttle said.

Despite only accounting for 11 passing attempts in six games at Indiana since transferring from Utah in December 2018, there are high expectations for what Tuttle can achieve in his first collegiate start at Wisconsin this Saturday.

As a high school prospect, Tuttle earned national recognition for his 6-foot-4 build, his big arm and special ability as a quarterback. He was a blue-chip recruit and considered the No. 7 pro style quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class by 247 Sports. Numerous schools offered Tuttle a scholarship, including Alabama, LSU, USC and his opponent this Saturday, Wisconsin, among others.

Tuttle attended Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California, and threw for 3,171 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in his senior season in 2017. The impressive numbers justified the high rankings and earned him a spot at the 2017 Elite 11 quarterback camp.

His high school coach, Chris Hauser, firmly believes that Tuttle can replicate his success at Indiana.

“He understands how to work a pocket,” Hauser said. “How to work up and down, side-to-side, and keep his eyes up field, I think he’s going to be able to showcase his ability quite well.”

Hauser knew that he had a special player with plenty of toughness in Tuttle when he was only a freshman. Hauser described a regular day in practice where Tuttle was leading the scout offense against the varsity’s defense.

Tuttle extended a play and when running out of bounds, a senior defender laid a dirty hit that sent Tuttle to the ground. After the hit, Hauser said that Tuttle got back up in the face of the older defender and stood his ground.

“I think that’s what’s going to win fans over and why he’s going to do so well,” Hauser said. “He is going to be extremely gritty out there on Saturday, he’s a tough kid.”

Tuttle’s toughness extends beyond his spirit, and to his ability to extend plays and make difficult throws in a variety of ways, things that Hauser raves about.

The Mission Hills offense had Tuttle in a number of different offensive packages that utilized Tuttle under center, in the shotgun or in opportunities to use his feet.

What always impressed Hauser the most, though, was Tuttle in the play action game, calling his ability second-to-none.

“To watch him get under center, and then ball fake it, and then just watch that ball sail with accuracy and drop it down, that was so fun to watch,” Hauser said.

Despite the rare talent and notoriety as a high school student, Hauser described Tuttle as a humble kid and someone who was a great teammate.

This sentiment was reflected in Tuttle as he spoke to the media this week, ahead of the Wisconsin matchup.

He said that his teammates have been really supportive of him throughout the week and that he would be relying on Indiana’s offensive playmakers to get him rolling.

“I think our offense is phenomenal,” Tuttle said. “We have some guys that can just really go, and I believe in that, they believe in themselves, and we believe in each other.”

Tuttle also thanked Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and the entire coaching staff for preparing him well, going over every single possibility and concept to get him ready.

The sophomore quarterback is excited to take the field Saturday and play with his teammates.

“For me, I want to do every single thing I can for my team,” Tuttle said. “I care about them so much, and I want to give everything I have for them.”

