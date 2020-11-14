Indiana shuts out Michigan State to win Old Brass Spittoon

Another week, another box checked off in Indiana's historic season.

The Hoosiers easily took care of Michigan State on the road Saturday afternoon, winning 24-0, to improve to 4-0 on the season and win back the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time since 2016.

This was Indiana’s first win over Michigan State in Tom Allen’s tenure as head coach and only the program’s third win in East Lansing since 1970.

“To get a shutout here is pretty special, it doesn’t happen very often,” Allen said.

Indiana’s defense was the team’s anchor to success, as has been the case this season. They forced four sacks, limited Michigan State to 3 of 12 on third down conversions and stalled their offense to a total of 191 yards.

Most importantly, though, Indiana’s defense forced four turnovers. These turnovers were responsible for getting an up-and-down Indiana offense going and as 17 of Indiana’s points came off turnovers.

“To me, if you want to win at any level, at any place, you’ve got to be able to play good defense,” Allen said. “Getting in shootouts every week is not the way we want to function here.”