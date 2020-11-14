 Skip to main content
Indiana shuts out Michigan State to win Old Brass Spittoon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana shuts out Michigan State to win Old Brass Spittoon

Another week, another box checked off in Indiana's historic season.

The Hoosiers easily took care of Michigan State on the road Saturday afternoon, winning 24-0, to improve to 4-0 on the season and win back the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time since 2016.

This was Indiana’s first win over Michigan State in Tom Allen’s tenure as head coach and only the program’s third win in East Lansing since 1970.

“To get a shutout here is pretty special, it doesn’t happen very often,” Allen said.

Indiana’s defense was the team’s anchor to success, as has been the case this season. They forced four sacks, limited Michigan State to 3 of 12 on third down conversions and stalled their offense to a total of 191 yards.

Most importantly, though, Indiana’s defense forced four turnovers. These turnovers were responsible for getting an up-and-down Indiana offense going and as 17 of Indiana’s points came off turnovers.

“To me, if you want to win at any level, at any place, you’ve got to be able to play good defense,” Allen said. “Getting in shootouts every week is not the way we want to function here.”

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen’s interception at the 5:26 mark in the first quarter was the first takeaway and opened the floodgates for Indiana’s scoring. The pick turned into a Stevie Scott 8-yard rushing touchdown for the first score of the game.

Not long after Michigan State got the ball back, they turned it over again with linebacker Thomas Allen forcing a fumble to set up great field position at the Michigan State 16 yard line.

From there, Michael Penix Jr. cashed in on the opportunity with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ty Fryfogle to go up two scores with 1:14 left in the first quarter.

This first quarter offensive burst from the Hoosiers commanded control of the game and resulted in continued dominance for the rest of the game.

The Penix-to-Fryfogle connection stole the show on offense. Fryfogle improved upon his career game against Michigan last week to have a career-best 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

His second touchdown was a 65-yard bomb down the sideline where Fryfogle barely caught a low ball, stayed in bounds, and broke away from the Spartan defense with 4:56 left in the first half to go up 24-0.

Indiana would go scoreless from there, though, missing a number of opportunities to build upon their strong lead. There were four times where Indiana got inside the Michigan State 30-yard line and could not convert.

The trips included Charles Campbell’s first field goal miss of the year right before halftime and Penix throwing one of his two interceptions in the end zone at the 11:53 mark of the second quarter.

The other two shortcomings were in the middle of the third and fourth quarters when Indiana could not convert from fourth-and-goal.

“I thought it was ugly,” Allen said. “I thought we were sloppy and didn’t execute well enough.”

Despite the Indiana offense lacking its usual explosion, a shutout in the Big Ten is nothing to downplay. An easy win over Michigan State showed how far the program has progressed.

After last year’s dramatic, 40-31, road loss to the Spartans on Sept. 28, 2019, Indiana was 3-2 at the time. From that point, the Hoosiers won four games in a row, and nine of their last 12 games extending into this year.

“This was such a devastating loss a year ago,” Allen said. “I think that was a little defining moment in our program. The way the players responded, the way I challenged them after that game, and kind of where we’ve gone since then is pretty amazing.”

