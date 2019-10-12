BLOOMINGTON — The first play from scrimmage from both Indiana and Rutgers set the tone for the entire game Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Rutgers won the toss and elected to receive, and its first play of the game resulted in Indiana defensive lineman Demarcus Elliott sacking quarterback Johnny Langan, forcing a fumble and Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones scooping it up for a touchdown.
The Hoosiers would force a three-and-out on the next possession, and their first offensive play was a short swing pass out to wide receiver Whop Philyor, who took it 52 yards down the sideline to the Scarlet Knights’ 14. The next play, Indiana scored, and it was 14-0 less than three minutes into the game.
That type of domination on both sides of the ball catapulted Indiana to a 35-0 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season. It was Indiana’s first homecoming game win since 2010.
“I thought it was very important for us to start fast, and we obviously did,” head coach Tom Allen said.
It was a much-needed victory for the Hoosiers after a heart-breaking loss to then-No. 25 Michigan State on the road two weeks ago. Allen said Indiana used the bye week after that loss to take a “mental break” before taking advantage of a disorganized Rutgers program (1-4) to get two wins away from becoming bowl eligible.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued his efficient season, going 20-of-29 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Penix is now over 1,000 yards passing this season and has a 69-percent completion percentage.
You have free articles remaining.
“I feel like that’s something I’ve always done,” Penix said. “Just being in the playbook, knowing my reads and being able to execute. It’s seen in practice, you know, we complete a lot. Completion percentage is something coach (Kalen) DeBoer always points out to us, and that’s something we really push to make sure we stay at a really high level.”
Penix’s main target this season has been Philyor, who caught 10 passes for a career-high 182 yards.
“We trust each other,” Philyor said of his relationship with Penix.
The running game, which has struggled to get going this season, exploded for 260 yards spearheaded by Stevie Scott’s 12 carries for 164 yards, his seventh-career 100-yard rushing game.
The Hoosiers defense had six sacks, 14 tackles-for-loss and allowed just 75 yards of total offense.
“We played a combination of man and zone, so the disguise I think is critical,” Allen said. “We did some things this week that we've added to our arsenal to be able to be a combination of pressure and then also some good screen beaters.”