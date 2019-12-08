BLOOMINGTON — Indiana senior linebacker Reakwon Jones grew up watching SEC and ACC football, mainly Florida, Florida State and Alabama.
A native of Lynn Haven, Florida, the SEC was all the talk for Jones. He wasn’t recruited by some of the conference’s top talents, but now he has a chance to prove why he was deserving.
Indiana’s bowl game was announced on Sunday afternoon, and the Hoosiers will be competing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee on Jan. 2 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
It’s an opportunity for not just Jones, but the entire team, to represent the Big Ten and prove on a national stage that Indiana is an up and coming program.
“We came all the way up here to make change,” Jones said. “So, we going in with a big chip on our shoulder with something to prove.”
The Hoosiers have a Big Ten high of 26 players on their roster from Florida. It has been a big recruiting spot for Indiana coach Tom Allen, and he said he’s excited for a lot of his players to compete close to home in the team’s bowl game.
There are 23,000 Indiana alumni that live within 300 miles of Jacksonville, and that doesn’t include the “snowbirds,” according to IU athletic director Fred Glass.
“I think we'll have a lot of folks already there, if you will, as well as I expect we'll travel great to the Gator Bowl,” Glass said. “Not only because it is in Florida, but also January 2nd I think works very well for families. It was harder the day after Christmas in New York (Pinstripe Bowl) and it was harder in Santa Clara (Redbox Bowl). This is a much easier push for our folks.”
The Hoosiers are coming off a win over in-state rival Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket, while the Volunteers closed the season with five-straight wins to get to 7-5. Indiana has only met Tennessee once in history and it was in the Peach Bowl in 1988. The Volunteers won the game 27-22.
“We're really excited to get another crack at the Volunteers,” Glass said.
Indiana (8-4) has a chance to pick up its ninth win for just the third time in school history and for the first time since 1967. This bowl game is also just the third time in school history that Indiana will play a game in January.
Allen and the players set out a few goals before the season started, and one of them involved a bowl game, but not just getting to it.
“So that was on the minds of our players, that was on the hearts of our players, that's why when we got the sixth win they were excited, but they weren't — you know, didn't act like they had accomplished everything that they wanted because they didn't just want to get to a bowl game, they want to win the bowl game,” Allen said. “That's obviously the next step.”