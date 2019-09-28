EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tom Allen was 0-11 against AP Top 25 teams since taking the coaching job at Indiana in 2016.
On Saturday in East Lansing, Allen and the Hoosiers had a chance to end that streak against No. 25 Michigan State. With 12:12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Hoosiers might pull off the upset with a 24-21 lead and wide receiver Whop Philyor taking a punt 50 yards to the Spartan 30.
But, a holding penalty on the return brought the Hoosiers back to their own 11. A three-and-out forced Indiana to punt from their own end zone. Two plays later, Michigan State was back in the lead 28-24.
Penalties and missed opportunities plagued Indiana in the eventual 40-31 loss.
“Tough way to lose,” Allen said. “Had our chances, so we just got to find a way to make one more play.”
Allen said he thought that holding penalty on the Philyor return was a massive turning point. A play that ultimately cost the Hoosiers 61 yards.
When the Spartans regained the lead, they added a field goal to make it a seven-point game.
With 3:33 remaining, Indiana got the ball back with a chance to tie. Redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. got the start at quarterback after missing the last two games, and in his first true Big Ten road game with 71,048 fans screaming at him in Spartan Stadium, Penix showed poise.
He led the Hoosiers down the field in the fourth quarter and tied the ball game, capping off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Philyor with two minutes remaining.
Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage after that score went 44 yards down the field to the Indiana 31, putting the Spartans in field-goal range. Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke then kept the ball himself and ran it down to the Indiana 1.
With about one minute left and Indiana only having one timeout, the best option for the Hoosiers would have been to let Lewerke score to give their offense a chance. Instead, the Spartans were able to kneel it down and kick a 21-yard field goal to go up 34-31 with five seconds left.
“The game plan was to stop them,” freshman cornerback Tiawen Mullen said on that play. “That was the game plan.”
In Indiana’s last-ditch effort on offense, the Hoosiers attempted multiple laterals, and when the ball got back to Penix, he fumbled the ball and Michigan State picked it up for a touchdown with no time remaining.
“We made a lot of great plays and did a lot of great things, but we wanted to come out with the win,” Penix said. “That’s what we really wanted to do.”
Indiana (3-2, 0-2) will head into its bye week before returning to Memorial Stadium for a homecoming game against Rutgers. Despite the loss to Michigan State, the performance of some of the younger players has Allen excited about the program.
Players like Penix (33 of 42 for 286 yards and three touchdowns), Mullen, who shut down the best receiver in the Big Ten, and true freshman Matthew Bedford, who started his first game ever at left tackle.
“We’re for real,” Allen said. “We ain’t going nowhere. We’re young. They’re the youngest team in the Big Ten. Period. And you saw how we competed. We didn’t show up just to compete. We came to win, and we were one play away from that. So, yeah, I’m proud of this team.”