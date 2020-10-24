Indiana upsets No. 8 Penn State for first win over a Top 10 team since 1987

In the first half, Indiana was cruising as everything was going to plan on the defensive side of the ball for Indiana. Penn State got limited to seven points in the first half, courtesy of interceptions from Jaylin Williams and Jamar Johnson, along with a forced fumble from Johnson as well.

“Takeaways are huge,” Allen said. “When you can take the ball away from somebody in today’s high-scoring offensive games, that’s really the chance you have to be able to slow some of these teams down.”

A botched 25-yard field goal off the upright from Spencer Pinegar to end the first half added to Indiana’s good string of momentum.

The Hoosiers’ offense took advantage of the defensive help in the first half with two rushing touchdowns from junior Stevie Scott to cement their lead.

IU’s defense did their job in the third quarter, too, holding Penn State from scoring until the last play of the quarter when Sean Clifford ran for 35 yards into the endzone to make it 17-14.

While holding Penn State to seven points in the third period was ideal, the Indiana offense could not capitalize on the defense’s efforts in the second half, and this almost killed any chance the Hoosiers had at winning.