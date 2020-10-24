 Skip to main content
Indiana upsets No. 8 Penn State for first win over a Top 10 team since 1987
BLOOMINGTON — It looked like the same scene from the same movie. It was happening again.

Indiana looked to be going to-to-toe with a top-ranked team the entire game only to blow it again.

“I’m sick and tired of being close,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

Down 35-28 after a Penn State touchdown in the first possession of overtime, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw a nine-yard touchdown to senior Whop Philyor to make it 35-34.

Allen had a decision to make, and he chose to go for the win, electing to put the offense back out for the two-point conversion.

On the last play of the game, Penix Jr. barely evaded being tackled and narrowly stretched the ball out, hitting the pylon to convert the two-point conversion to beat No. 8 Penn State, 36-35.

“I had to scramble, I had to make a play,” Penix said. “I couldn’t let the team down. I went out and just gave it my all.”

This is Indiana’s first win over a Top 10 team since 1987, when the Hoosiers beat No. 9 Ohio State. It is Allen’s first win over a ranked opponent in his tenure as head coach.

It looked late in the fourth quarter that Indiana’s gem of a defensive performance might be going to waste.

In the first half, Indiana was cruising as everything was going to plan on the defensive side of the ball for Indiana. Penn State got limited to seven points in the first half, courtesy of interceptions from Jaylin Williams and Jamar Johnson, along with a forced fumble from Johnson as well.

“Takeaways are huge,” Allen said. “When you can take the ball away from somebody in today’s high-scoring offensive games, that’s really the chance you have to be able to slow some of these teams down.”

A botched 25-yard field goal off the upright from Spencer Pinegar to end the first half added to Indiana’s good string of momentum.

The Hoosiers’ offense took advantage of the defensive help in the first half with two rushing touchdowns from junior Stevie Scott to cement their lead.

IU’s defense did their job in the third quarter, too, holding Penn State from scoring until the last play of the quarter when Sean Clifford ran for 35 yards into the endzone to make it 17-14.

While holding Penn State to seven points in the third period was ideal, the Indiana offense could not capitalize on the defense’s efforts in the second half, and this almost killed any chance the Hoosiers had at winning.

In the third quarter alone, Indiana only possessed the ball for 3 minutes, 14 seconds with 15 yards of offense.

After holding the lead for the vast majority of the game, Indiana lost it at the 2:30 mark when Sean Clifford launched a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson and gave Penn State a 21-20 lead.

Then, to follow, Indiana went four-and-out from deep in their own territory, Penn State extended their lead to 28-20 on a 14-yard rushing touchdown from Devyn Ford.

Had Ford went down short of the goal line, Penn State could have run out the clock, but there was still a chance for the Hoosiers with 1:42 to go.

As the game’s tone shifted in Indiana’s do-or-die drive, so did Penix’s level of play.

After tremendously struggling the whole game, Penix’s highly touted skill and ability finally emerged.

Before Indiana’s final drive in regulation, Penix only had 11 completions for 99 yards, and an interception for the entire game.

From there, Penix stepped up, and locked in with five completions, including four straight to get Indiana to the 1-yard line before running it in to score himself.

Immediately after, he did it again, rushing for a two-point conversion to tie it 28-28 with 22 seconds to go.

On a day where Penix’s final stat line of 170 yards on 19-of-36 passing with a passing and rushing touchdown and an interception is far from impressive, his ability to make plays in the clutch was all that mattered to attain Indiana’s historic win.

“I expected us to win this football game ... but we had to show it on the field,” Allen said. “We’ve found ways to lose games like this. We found a way to win.”

