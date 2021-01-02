Indiana's comeback against Ole Miss falls short in final drive of Outback Bowl

On the next drive, the Hoosiers let Ole Miss’ offense get going but were bailed out when kicker Luke Logan missed a 37-yard field goal attempt. Indiana took to the ground, again, and had Scott score another short-yardage touchdown from the direct snap to tie the game at 20 with 5:58 remaining.

Ole Miss wasted no time after this, going down the length of the field in just 1:46 to score a touchdown to take the lead at 26-20. Logan missed the extra point, though, giving Indiana a chance to win it.

Indiana’s last drive started strong, working to the Ole Miss’ 35-yard line with 1:18 to go before the team imploded. On second-and-12, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who had been playing injured with a shoulder separation, held on to the ball for too long and lost 6 yards on a sack. Two incompletions followed, and Indiana’s season was over.

“I tried to do a little too much. I should have thrown the ball away,” Tuttle said. “The fourth down, I had to get somebody the chance … it just didn’t work out.”

There were a number of opportunities throughout the game before the final drive, where Indiana did not capitalize and forced them to play from behind. Two of Indiana’s better offensive drives of the game were thwarted by their own mistakes.