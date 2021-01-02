Indiana's comeback against Ole Miss falls short in final drive of Outback Bowl

After being down two scores for much of the game, Indiana’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short.
The Hoosiers' failed final drive against Ole Miss led to a 26-20 loss on Saturday afternoon in the Outback Bowl.
The Hoosiers (6-2) are winless in bowl games since 1991 and have now lost their last six postseason appearances.
“Just really disappointed for our players,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Very proud of our guys, but this is going to hurt for a while.”
Indiana’s sluggish look was possibly a byproduct of their extended time since their last game coming against Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Indiana missed their last two regular season games due to team issues with COVID-19. This caused a limited amount of practice time ahead of their bowl matchup.
The lost prep time resulting in the bowl loss to a 4-5 Ole Miss team puts a bit of a damper on an otherwise historic season for Indiana.
The team looked sloppy on offense and defense for the majority of the game but flipped a switch when down 20-6 with 9:20 left in the third quarter. After receiving a punt midway through the third quarter, the Hoosiers used 11 rushing plays in a nearly seven-minute drive to make it a one-score game with Stevie Scott’s Wildcat run from 3 yards out.
On the next drive, the Hoosiers let Ole Miss’ offense get going but were bailed out when kicker Luke Logan missed a 37-yard field goal attempt. Indiana took to the ground, again, and had Scott score another short-yardage touchdown from the direct snap to tie the game at 20 with 5:58 remaining.
Ole Miss wasted no time after this, going down the length of the field in just 1:46 to score a touchdown to take the lead at 26-20. Logan missed the extra point, though, giving Indiana a chance to win it.
Indiana’s last drive started strong, working to the Ole Miss’ 35-yard line with 1:18 to go before the team imploded. On second-and-12, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who had been playing injured with a shoulder separation, held on to the ball for too long and lost 6 yards on a sack. Two incompletions followed, and Indiana’s season was over.
“I tried to do a little too much. I should have thrown the ball away,” Tuttle said. “The fourth down, I had to get somebody the chance … it just didn’t work out.”
There were a number of opportunities throughout the game before the final drive, where Indiana did not capitalize and forced them to play from behind. Two of Indiana’s better offensive drives of the game were thwarted by their own mistakes.
When down 13-3 with 2:43 before halftime, Indiana had a chance to get narrow the deficit at the until Tuttle threw a crucial interception at the Ole Miss 15-yard line. Indiana receiver Whop Philyor also had a lost fumble at the Ole Miss 49-yard line when driving in the third quarter.
As a team that thrives on their defense fueling the offense, Indiana’s two turnovers compared to none from Ole Miss was crucial.
“We needed a takeaway, not having any is just not how we’ve been successful,” Allen said.
In addition to the defense not forcing a turnover, they had one of their worst performances of the year. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral had more passing yards than any other quarterback Indiana has faced all season. The redshirt sophomore threw for 342 yards with two touchdowns.
The fast tempo of the Ole Miss offense kept Indiana’s defense on their heels and quickly wore them out. A tired Hoosier defense also allowed 147 rushing yards in addition to Corral’s passing display.
Exhaustion and Indiana’s offense not giving the defense much time to rest with short drives early on resulted in extra yards and failure to wrap up Ole Miss players.
“There (were) quite a few missed tackles," Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said. "I think the grass conditions played a bit of a factor in that."