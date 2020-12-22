 Skip to main content
Indiana's Tom Allen honored as Big Ten Coach of the Year
urgent
College football | Big Ten

Indiana's Tom Allen honored as Big Ten Coach of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}

Indiana's Tom Allen was honored by The Associated Press' All-Big Ten football team.

He was named Coach of the Year. Allen led No. 7 Indiana (6-1) to its highest ranking since 1967, knocking off three ranked teams along the way. Its only loss was 42-35 at Ohio State in a game that went down to the final play. Allen is 14-6 over two seasons at a school that hasn't had back-to-back winning seasons since 1993-94.

Quarterback Justin Fields repeated as offensive player of the year and is joined by three of his teammates on the team, which was announced Tuesday.

Lineman Daviyon Nixon of Iowa is the defensive player of the year and is among six Hawkeyes players on the first team in voting by 24 media members.

Northwestern redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph is newcomer of the year.

Fields is a repeat first-team selection along with Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. Fields, Nixon, Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim were unanimous picks.

Fields led Ohio State to a 6-0 record and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. He has completed 73% of his passes this season for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nixon led the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, and was part of a defensive line that allowed a conference-low 2.84 yards per rushing attempt.

Joseph leads the nation with six interceptions and is the first Northwestern player since at least 1996 with multiple games with two or more picks.

The Hoosiers had seven players named to the squad. Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, defensive tackled Jerome Johnson, linebacker Micah McFadden and safety Jamar Johnson all were named to the first team. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, running back Stevie Scott III and cornerback Tiawan Mullen were named to the second team.

Wide receiver David Bell was named to the first team, and he was the lone Purdue player on the list.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

All-Big Ten team

First team

Offense

WR — Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, 6-2, 214, Sr., Lucedale, Mississippi.

WR — David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, So., Indianapolis.

u-OT — Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-6, 315, Sr., Detroit.

OT — Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 315, Sr., Cincinnati.

OG — Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Bellflower, California.

OG — Kendrick Green, Illinois, 6-4, 315, Jr., Peoria, Illinois.

C — Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 289, So., Solon, Iowa.

TE — Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 245, Jr., Madison, Wisconsin.

u-QB — Justin Fields, Ohio State, 6-3, 228, Jr., Kennesaw, Georgia.

u-RB — Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 5-10, 210, Jr., Baltimore.

RB — Tyler Goodson, Iowa, 5-10, 200, So., Suwanee, Georgia.

PK — Connor Culp, Nebraska, 5-10, 190, Sr., Phoenix.

All-purpose — Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers, 5-10, 160, Jr., New York.

Defense

DE — Chauncey Golston, Iowa, 6-5, 270, Sr., Detroit.

DE — Shaka Toney, Penn State, 6-3, 252, Sr., Philadelphia.

u-DT — Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-3, 305, Jr., Kenosha, Wisconsin.

DT — Jerome Johnson, Indiana, 6-3, 304, Sr., Bassfield, Mississippi.

LB — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 240, Sr., Katy, Texas.

LB — Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 235, Jr., Tampa, Florida.

LB — Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers, 6-1, 234, Sr., Far Rockaway, New York.

CB — Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, 6-1, 190, Jr., Chicago.

CB — Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-1, 195, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida.

S —Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, 6-1, 192, Fr., College Station, Texas.

S — Jamar Johnson, Indiana, 6-1, 197, Jr., Sarasota, Florida.

P — Tory Taylor, Iowa, 6-4, 225, Fr., Melbourne, Australia.

Second team

Offense

WR — Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 193, So., Austin.

WR — Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Jr., San Marcos, California.

OT — Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin, 6-5, 305, Sr., Green Bay, Wisconsin.

OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, Fr., Park Ridge, Illinois.

OG — Cole Banwart, Iowa, 6-4, 296, Sr.,. Ottosen, Iowa.

OG — Mike Miranda, Penn State, 6-3, 301, Jr., Stow, Ohio.

C — Josh Myers, Ohio State, 6-5, 312, Jr., Miamisburg, Ohio.

TE — Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 258, Jr., Merrimac, Massachusetts.

QB — Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, 6-3, 218, So., Tampa, Florida.

RB — Master Teague III, Ohio State, 5-11, 225, So., Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

RB— Stevie Scott III, Indiana, 6-2, 231, Jr., Syracuse, New York.

PK — Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-10, 179, Sr., Weddington, North Carolina.

All-purpose — Giles Jackson, Michigan, 5-9, 188, So., Antioch, California.

Defense

DE — Jason Oweh, Penn State, 6-5, 252, So., Howell, New Jersey.

DE — Owen Carney Jr., Illinois, 6-3, 260, Sr., Miami.

DT — Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 299, Sr., Las Vegas.

DT — Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Jr., Pocatello, Idaho.

LB — Blake Gallagher, Northwestern, 6-1, 228, Sr. Raynham, Massachusetts.

LB — Pete Werner, Ohio State, 6-3, 242, Sr., Indianapolis.

LB — Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State, 6-0, 225, Sr., Ann Arbor, Michigan.

CB — Shakur Brown, Michigan State, 5-11, 190, Jr. Stockbridge, Georgia.

CB — Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, 5-10, 176, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

S — Jack Koerner, Iowa, 6-0, 205, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa.

S — Lamont Wade, Penn State, 5-9, 191, Sr., Clairton, Pennsylvania.

P — Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 222, Sr., Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Offensive Player of the Year — Justin Fields, Ohio State.

Defensive Player of the Year — Daviyon Nixon, Iowa.

Newcomer of the Year — Brandon Joseph, Northwestern.

Coach of the Year — Tom Allen, Indiana.

Note: u - Unanimous selection

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

