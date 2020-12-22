Indiana's Tom Allen honored as Big Ten Coach of the Year

Indiana's Tom Allen was honored by The Associated Press' All-Big Ten football team.

He was named Coach of the Year. Allen led No. 7 Indiana (6-1) to its highest ranking since 1967, knocking off three ranked teams along the way. Its only loss was 42-35 at Ohio State in a game that went down to the final play. Allen is 14-6 over two seasons at a school that hasn't had back-to-back winning seasons since 1993-94.

Quarterback Justin Fields repeated as offensive player of the year and is joined by three of his teammates on the team, which was announced Tuesday.

Lineman Daviyon Nixon of Iowa is the defensive player of the year and is among six Hawkeyes players on the first team in voting by 24 media members.

Northwestern redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph is newcomer of the year.

Fields is a repeat first-team selection along with Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. Fields, Nixon, Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim were unanimous picks.

Fields led Ohio State to a 6-0 record and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. He has completed 73% of his passes this season for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.