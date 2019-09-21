BLOOMINGTON — After a 51-10 drubbing at the hands of Ohio State, this week was all about how Indiana would respond.
With an opponent like UConn, which had the worst defense in college football last season, Indiana had the chance to regroup, refocus and get back on the winning track. The Hoosiers capitalized on that opportunity on Saturday, defeating the Huskies 38-3.
“Good to bounce from last week’s performance,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “Thought our guys responded the way I thought they would. It was the way I saw them in practice all week, and how they executed. Just really proud of our team.”
Indiana (3-1) didn’t just have to respond from Ohio State last week, but they had to respond from their opening drive. On the third play from scrimmage, tight end Peyton Hendershot fumbled the ball, which was recovered by UConn.
The Hoosier defense held the Huskies to just 15 yards on the drive and forced them into a field goal following the turnover, resulting in an early 3-0 deficit.
Indiana’s next drive was a methodical 12-play, 75-yard drive capped off by Peyton Ramsey firing a bullet pass to Whop Philyor for a 12-yard touchdown.
Ramsey got the start under center for the second straight week as Michael Penix’s status remained a game-time decision leading up to Saturday with an undisclosed injury.
Ramsey finished the game 23 of 27 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback found 10 receivers throughout the game, five of which all had 30 or more receiving yards.
“It’s a credit to those guys,” Ramsey said.
Aside from the fumble and one interception in the third quarter, the offense had a steady diet of the run game — Stevie Scott had 21 carries for 97 yards — and the passing game.
But, senior offensive lineman Coy Cronk went down with what looked like an ankle injury in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field. As he was put on the cart, the Indiana bench rushed out to embrace him before he left.
“Man, I just love that kid,” Allen said of Cronk. “He’s just so tough. He’s given so much to this place, so I hope it’s not the end of the season.”
Even the defensive side of the ball was motivated after the senior captain went down. Defensive lineman Michael Ziemba said Cronk will still be a leader of the team and that his toughness inspires players on both sides of the ball. Ziemba finished the game with three tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
His tackle-for-loss was set up from linebacker Cam Jones, who blew up UConn’s run-pass-option by taking out the running back with an emphatic hit, allowing Ziemba to take down the quarterback.
That wasn’t even Jones’ best defensive play as he took an interception to the house in the third quarter, extending Indiana’s lead to 31-3. UConn quarterback Jack Zergiotis had pressure in his face and tried to flip the ball out with his left hand to a teammate, but Jones snagged the ball with one hand and took it 44 yards for the score.
“I knew our D-line was bringing the pressure, and I knew our back end guys were locking things up, so that was an opportunity for me to not let slip away,” Jones said.
The team performance on both sides of the ball was something Allen said he was excited to see, and now he hopes to maintain that into conference play with a formidable 3-1 Michigan State team next week.
“When I was asked last week about how our team would respond, I said, ‘Well, I can’t wait to see,’” Allen said. “So, now we got to take that momentum and carry it into a tough road game up in East Lansing.”