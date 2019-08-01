BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen has a problem, but a good one.
At the Hoosiers' media day Thursday, Allen talked about the great amount of depth at all positions as the team heads into training camp. When it comes to what the majority deem the most important position in football, Allen has three quarterbacks fighting for the top spot: Peyton Ramsey, Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle.
Ramsey, a redshirt junior, was the starter last season. Allen said right now, Ramsey would be in the top spot, but the competition is wide open.
Last season, Ramsey played all 12 games, throwing for 2,875 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to a 5-7 record, one game short of making a bowl game.
“I’m approaching this camp like I’m the guy,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey wasn’t alone in the pocket last year, though. Throughout the first three games, Penix received some snaps under center as a true freshman before tearing his ACL against No. 18 Penn State on Oct. 20.
In the team’s opener against Florida International, he completed 8-of-10 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown. Overall, Penix went 21-of-34 with 219 yards and one touchdown before the season-ending injury.
Penix, who was able to redshirt last year and maintain his freshman status this season, said he is 100 percent healthy heading into training camp. The athletic lefty said he’s ready to start competing again.
“I’m just focusing on myself and just working extremely hard,” Penix said. “At the end of the day, I’m just here for what’s best for the team. I’m pushing myself every single day to be that person.”
Tuttle is the only QB in the mix who hasn’t played for the Hoosiers yet. In 2018, Tuttle didn’t see the field at Utah, so he transferred to Indiana and through a long, strenuous process became eligible to play for the Hoosiers this year.
Coming out of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California, Tuttle was ranked the No. 4 pro-style quarterback nationally by Rivals and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback nationally and No. 13 player in California by 247Sports.
“I think most people would probably fear or be scared of something like that,” Tuttle said of the team’s QB battle. “But to me, I think being put in that position can bring the best out of somebody and bring the best out of all three of us, which is ultimately the best thing for the team.”
Despite the talent all three players bring to the table, the option to split up time under center is something Allen doesn’t want to do. There’s going to be one primary quarterback.
Even though the trio is vying for the same position, Tuttle said they’re all friends, learn from one another and there won’t be any love lost.
Kalen DeBoer, IU's first-year offensive coordinator, is implementing his new system in the offense, which includes more vertical passes down field and a higher usage rate of running backs in the passing game.
With a strong core of running backs and wide receivers, the QB battle has at times made things difficult for players to get into a rhythm.
Sophomore running back Stevie Scott III, who set IU’s true freshman records in yards, attempts and touchdowns, said getting the right feel for the quarterbacks can be difficult when they’re taking reps with multiple players, but in the long run it will help them out.
“It’s not too hard, but it’s definitely a little bit different,” said Nick Westbrook, a fifth-year senior wide receiver. “If anything, it makes us a little bit better because we’re prepared to catch any ball.”
Indiana’s first game is Aug. 31 against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. DeBoer said there’s no timetable for naming the starting quarterback, but the Hoosiers have about a month to announce the player the coaching staff is hopeful will lead them over the hump and into a bowl game.
“At the end of the day, it has to be, when it's a minute 20 to go in the game and we've got the ball, who do our guys believe is going to take us down the field and go score and go win the game?” Allen said. “To me that's what that position — I think, and we would all agree, that teams usually go as far as the talent of their quarterback and the play of their quarterback.”