Jack Tuttle leads No. 12 Indiana past No. 16 Wisconsin for first win over Badgers since 2002

After Indiana’s first offensive drive where Tuttle had two incompletions and the offense went three-and-out, he was 13-of-20 passing the ball the rest of the day.

“The first drive I was feeling things out and seeing how they were going to play us and then after that I felt like we got in a rhythm and we got going,” Tuttle said.

He also proved his toughness after facing constant pressure from the Badgers’ pass rush. Wisconsin’s Jack Sanborn laid a big hit on Tuttle early in the fourth quarter that sent him to the injury tent, and later the locker room.

It looked like freshman quarterback Dexter Williams would have to replace Tuttle, but Tuttle rushed from the locker room to the field just in time to take over for Indiana’s next offensive drive with 8:50 left in the fourth quarter.

“He took some hits, but he kept popping back up,” Allen said. “When you have a quarterback that shows that kind of toughness ... that gives you so much confidence as an offense.”

The running game supported Tuttle with 87 yards and timely first downs between Stevie Scott and David Ellis. At the same time, Indiana left some points on the board that caused the game to be close.