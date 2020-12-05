 Skip to main content
Jack Tuttle leads No. 12 Indiana past No. 16 Wisconsin for first win over Badgers since 2002
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jack Tuttle leads No. 12 Indiana past No. 16 Wisconsin for first win over Badgers since 2002

  • Updated
Indiana Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson tries to stop Indiana's Jack Tuttle during the second half Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

Indiana found a way to come out of Madison victorious, despite playing without their star quarterback, a number of missed opportunities and being outgained by over 100 yards of offense.

No. 12 Indiana beat No. 16 Wisconsin 14-6 in a physical battle and statement win on the road for their first victory over the Badgers since 2002.

The question going into the game was how Jack Tuttle would lead Indiana in place of star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who tore his ACL last week against Maryland. Indiana coach Tom Allen credited the tough mindset of the Hoosiers to work past that.

“We’ve got six players that couldn’t finish this year because of season-ending injuries and this team just keeps on fighting,” Allen said. “They just don’t blink.”

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle's 'grit' and 'toughness' prepares him for first collegiate start

In relief of Penix, the redshirt sophomore, Tuttle, took over and managed the game excellently in his first collegiate start. He showed that he could lead the offense and replicate the success that came this season before him with his 130 passing yards and two touchdowns.

He made smart decisions, tough throws and plays in the air and on his feet. The only blemish was a fumble on a quarterback sneak play in the middle of the third quarter.

After Indiana’s first offensive drive where Tuttle had two incompletions and the offense went three-and-out, he was 13-of-20 passing the ball the rest of the day.

“The first drive I was feeling things out and seeing how they were going to play us and then after that I felt like we got in a rhythm and we got going,” Tuttle said.

He also proved his toughness after facing constant pressure from the Badgers’ pass rush. Wisconsin’s Jack Sanborn laid a big hit on Tuttle early in the fourth quarter that sent him to the injury tent, and later the locker room.

It looked like freshman quarterback Dexter Williams would have to replace Tuttle, but Tuttle rushed from the locker room to the field just in time to take over for Indiana’s next offensive drive with 8:50 left in the fourth quarter.

“He took some hits, but he kept popping back up,” Allen said. “When you have a quarterback that shows that kind of toughness ... that gives you so much confidence as an offense.”

The running game supported Tuttle with 87 yards and timely first downs between Stevie Scott and David Ellis. At the same time, Indiana left some points on the board that caused the game to be close.

In addition to Tuttle’s fumble in the third quarter at Wisconsin’s 38-yard line, Indiana missed on a huge chance to practically close the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

With 14:48 left to play, Indiana receiver Miles Marshall was wide open and bobbled, and dropped, a perfectly placed deep ball in Wisconsin territory, costing the team a walk-in touchdown.

Although the Hoosiers didn’t always cash in, the defense restricted any chances of a Wisconsin come back.

An entire afternoon of defensive dominance from Indiana that included a forced fumble and recovery, an interception and three sacks culminated into securing a victory down the stretch.

Wisconsin started their final drive at their own 8-yard line with 4:48 left on the clock. Indiana’s defense gave up a number of chunk plays to the Badgers which allowed them to work their way down the field and to Indiana’s 17-yard line with 1:18 to go.

Once they reached the red zone, though, Indiana’s defense locked in.

“Our defense just has a mindset of they’re not going to cross this line,” Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said. “We’re holding them to a field goal, or no points at all.”

On second-and-6 Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was sacked by McFadden for a loss of four yards. One play later, Mertz threw an incompletion to create a do-or-die fourth down for the Badgers.

Mertz looked for Chimere Dike in the corner of the end zone, but Indiana cornerback Reese Taylor broke up Mertz’s pass and secured the win.

In Wisconsin’s three trips to the red zone for the game, they came away with just two field goals.

